The House Judiciary Committee is a forum for some of the most divisive political fights in Washington, including around social media moderation and investigations into Donald Trump and Hunter Biden. But with little fanfare, the committee last month posted a rare unanimous vote, advancing by 26-0 a bill to limit civil asset forfeiture. The legislation, introduced by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) and co-sponsored by Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), among others, deserves to be considered by the full House before Congress leaves for its August recess.

The law enforcement practice of seizing money or property that officers suspect was involved in a crime has produced a train of high-profile controversies over the past decade. The Flatwater Free Press recently described the way officers in Nebraska’s Seward County have apparently made a habit of confiscating large amounts of cash from motorists under the threat of arrest on drug charges. Under civil — as opposed to criminal — forfeiture, property owners lack many traditional due-process protections.

The House bill, known as the Fifth Amendment Integrity Restoration Act, or FAIR, would put sensible controls on the practice. It would end “equitable sharing,” which allows state and local police to skirt state-law limits on civil forfeiture when they work with federal agencies such as the FBI. Local cops in joint operations with the FBI benefit from laxer federal forfeiture rules when they confiscate property and share the proceeds with the feds.

According to the Institute for Justice, 37 states have curbed civil forfeiture since 2014, but equitable sharing has blunted the effect of that broad-based reform effort. The FAIR Act would respect state legislatures’ decisions — a rare win for federalism in criminal justice policy.

The legislation would change the burden of proof the federal government must meet to hold seized property to “clear and convincing” evidence, up from the relaxed “preponderance of the evidence” standard. It would ensure that courts have a say in the resolution of asset forfeiture cases and allow federal judges to appoint a lawyer for property owners who can’t afford one. And it would redirect forfeited funds so Congress, rather than law enforcement, has more control over their use.

These and other changes would help limit abuses. But it’s possible not all of the results of the legislation will be to criminal justice reformers’ liking. Civil forfeiture can be a less-punitive alternative to prosecution in certain drug cases, for example, and raising the threshold to seize property might lead law enforcement to make more arrests instead. Police forces will need more officers to fully investigate suspected crimes, instead of merely seizing what they suspect are the proceeds.

The risk of unexpected consequences is worth it to vindicate the principle that the government should not be able to seize Americans’ property without due process. The Supreme Court imposed some limits on civil forfeiture in a 2019 decision, and it will hear another case involving the practice next term. The Obama and Trump Justice Departments each changed federal policies on property seizures. But unlike state legislatures, Congress has been mostly quiescent over the past decade as civil forfeiture emerged as a major national debate. Let’s hope that’s about to change.

