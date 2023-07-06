Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robert Kotchenreuther is the owner of Cleveland Park Valet. Naod Ejigu is the owner of 7-Eleven in Cleveland Park. Mark Rosenman is a neighborhood activist helping Cleveland Park businesses and residents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last fall, a majority of then-newly elected ANC 3C advisory neighborhood commissioners posed for an infamous picture giving the finger to a Cleveland Park business’ storefront window poster that opposed the planned Connecticut Avenue bike lanes because of concerns about street parking. The reporting of their offensively dismissive bravado led to apologies from most of these commissioners. But now it seems that the D.C. Department of Transportation is rewarding them with the last word.

D.C. is failing diversely owned and operated independent small businesses in Cleveland Park and, quite likely, across the city. One small-business owner closed his shop, and others now feel forced to consider moving from the neighborhood because of planned governmental actions.

After years of DDOT seeking local support to close the one-lane Connecticut Avenue service road that borders Cleveland Park businesses and provides parking for customers (and was the site of the ANC middle-finger photo), DDOT agreed to a compromise with the community. The service road would be redesigned to accommodate a shared vehicle, parking and pedestrian space. Its vehicle exit would be relocated for increased safety and efficiency.

Now, following years of planning and months and months of very costly disruption to businesses — and after very significant taxpayer expense — DDOT is nearing completion of that shared roadway. But ANC 3C, at its last meeting, approved a resolution sponsored by one of the commissioners in that offensive picture asking DDOT to permanently close the service road to vehicles and parking.

Just one month later, DDOT — despite earlier having received a petition from about 75 percent of Cleveland Park’s small businesses (more than 45 of us) asking exactly the opposite — announced in a press release that the service road reconstruction would be altered to bar all vehicle traffic. That new design wasn’t even tested. To try to partially compensate for that loss of customer parking, DDOT said it would install 30-minute meters on neighboring residential side streets, per the ANC request.

A group of business owners — including two of the authors and Jay Morris, owner of Brothers Sew & Vac; Ranjit Kaur, owner of Cleveland Park Liquor; Christopher Stadnyk, owner of Frame Mart Gallery; Salim Adimi, owner of Fresh Med; John Yucel, owner of Imaj Salon; Jane Treacy and Phillip Eagleburger, owners of Treacy & Eagleburger Architects; Andrew Shin, owner of Uptown Cleaners; Diana Calcagno, owner of Vace Italian Deli; and Suprabha Beckjord, owner of Transcendence-Perfection-Bliss of the Beyond — agree with customer surveys and government findings that parking is the most important factor in their success. Given years of pleas from this business community not to reduce parking, how could a single ANC resolution undo the carefully considered DDOT compromise for the service road? It seems that small, local businesses have no clout with D.C. government. It also seems that the community’s interests can be easily subverted with a flawed and misinformed ANC resolution.

We know our neighborhood, and we know our customers. We know our own experience.

We know that parking is critical to our success, as shown in prior DDOT studies and an analysis by the deputy mayor for planning and economic development. We know that when construction disrupts parking on the service road and on Connecticut Avenue, our businesses suffer — up to 40 percent of gross revenue lost, as documented internally by some of us recently. We know that the service road was safe, and its new design and reconstruction was approved by DDOT as safe for all users. And we know that aging residents, those with mobility issues and those with bulky purchases absolutely need parking.

We know that our customers, especially those visiting restaurants and bars, need more than 30 minutes to park. When our customers were asked, a preponderance said they would patronize us more if there were more parking. More than 85 percent of Cleveland Park’s small business respondents reported to the deputy mayor in a previous market study that the lack of available parking is the biggest challenge to our businesses.

DDOT knows from its own studies that there is no unused parking midday or evenings during the week or on Saturdays on Connecticut Avenue or on the adjacent side streets. Its intent to install 30-minute meters and move traffic onto residential streets will infuriate the neighborhood residents, as would its plans for moving deliveries and truck traffic there. A 30-minute parking limit would mean shoppers would not be able to visit more than one business on each trip.

The confluence of the removal of parking for bike lanes on Connecticut Avenue, the introduction of 30-minute meters and the removal of parking on the service road demonstrates that DDOT doesn’t care about our survival.

We worked with Cleveland Park residents, civic organizations and local businesses to come up with a safe plan that served all of our interests. Years and hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars were spent on constructing the compromise shared-roadway design. And now that it’s about to be opened, we’re sandbagged by ANC 3C and DDOT, and who knows which other officials.

That DDOT could reverse years of planning and commitment, even after we have made business decisions based on it, is devastating.

