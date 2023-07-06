Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fox News relies on a battalion of anchors, reporters, producers and assistants to generate its ratings-topping programming. Trouble is, some those employees double as walking, talking, text-happy corporate risk centers, privy as they are to the making of the network’s rancid sausage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That dynamic contextualizes a recent headline: Fox News paid former producer Abby Grossberg $12 million to settle a complaint about her experiences working at the network, including on the now-defunct program “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The substance of Grossberg’s allegations is horrific: misogyny, disrespect, sexist language and more. But how Grossberg came to file her complaint matters, too — and speaks to how Fox News has kept a lid on its inner workings for most of its nearly 27-year history.

Before February, Grossberg had a minimal public profile. She had worked at CBS News, CNN, NBC Universal and ABC News before arriving at Fox News in 2019 to be a senior booking producer for “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.” Which is to say, she was among the Fox News worker bees who recruit commentators, polish scripts and otherwise toil at all hours to assemble a smooth and compelling television product.

Then came the Dominion case. In 2021, Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News for defamation over a range of segments alleging that the voting-tech company had participated in a scheme to steal the 2020 election from then-President Donald Trump. Bartiromo, a cable-news mainstay, was a focus of the litigation because her program had indulged numerous election-theft claims.

In September 2022, Dominion deposed Grossberg about her involvement in Bartiromo’s journalistic transgressions. It was a disaster. A Dominion lawyer asked Grossberg multiple times whether she had a duty to investigate claims made on Bartiromo’s show. Grossberg at first attempted to skirt the issue, saying, “We are not an investigative broadcast.” But Dominion’s lawyer persisted, ultimately producing this exchange:

Dominion lawyer: I’m just going to keep asking my question until I can get an answer. Do you believe you have an obligation to independently investigate claims made by guests on your show before you bring them on? [...] Grossberg: No, I don’t.

And when asked whether it’s “important” to correct an untrue statement on the air, Grossberg replied, “No.”

That’s a newsworthy confession, and a docket-worthy one, too. In its Feb. 16 brief for summary judgment in the case, Dominion cited Grossberg multiple times, including her take on correcting on-air falsehoods. The mainstream media latched on, with Grossberg included in unflattering pieces published in the Atlantic, NPR, The Post and the Los Angeles Times. Grossberg’s answer on correcting falsehoods, reported the Los Angeles Times, was “a surprising admission, as Sunday morning political shows are traditionally where viewers expect to see government officials held accountable.”

That’s where things stood in March. Media outlets were gobbling up material unearthed in the Dominion discovery process — mostly Fox employees’ and executives’ emails and text messages — demonstrating that the network had knowingly broadcast election-related falsehoods. Grossberg appeared to be among those culpable for the scandal. Her own words, as presented by Dominion, were career-killing stuff.

Grossberg wasn’t finished, however. In March, she filed two lawsuits against Fox and various defendants. One of them, filed in Delaware state court, alleged that company executives and lawyers defending against the Dominion suit “manipulated” her into giving testimony that paints a false picture of her as an inept journalist, who ignored relevant warnings from Dominion and disregarded the truth, and thus ultimately bared responsibility for the publication of the alleged defamatory information about Dominion,” according to her amended complaint.

The complaint rested on the cockamamie theory that Fox News had hatched a “strategy” to “inculpate and scapegoat Ms. Grossberg as a defense in the Dominion Lawsuit.” Such an approach, if true, would have bordered on legal malpractice: Proving that working-level personnel like Grossberg proceeded with “actual malice” toward Dominion was a linchpin of the case, so Fox News lawyers had no incentive to scapegoat her.

The other suit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, lays out a narrative of workplace misery. “Almost immediately” after starting at the network in 2019, the complaint alleges, Grossberg faced a hostile workplace because of her sex. Shows hosted by male talent, Grossberg alleged, received more resources, as well as respect, from top managers. Meanwhile, she claimed that she was left to produce Bartiromo’s show virtually alone.

Things got worse in September 2022, when Grossberg jumped to a senior producer slot at “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where she said she experienced pay inequity, discrimination and retaliatory behavior. Among the details included in the complaint: At $145,000 per year, Grossberg alleged she was underpaid compared with others at her level; she claimed that she had been subjected to sexist quips and expectations, such as being asked whether she was good at finding restaurants for her colleagues; and that she was asked in profane terms whether Bartiromo was having a sexual relationship with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). According to the lawsuit, she was also demoted without being alerted; exposed to enlarged photos of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a “plunging” bathing suit; and exposed to a barrage of sexist language, including the c-word, as well as to antisemitic comments and other insults and indignities.

For years, Fox News has done a remarkable job of suppressing revelations about its inner workings, though more has emerged since the sexual harassment scandal of network chief Roger Ailes, who died in 2017. Grossberg’s own lawsuit indicates that she labored for years in allegedly demeaning and sexist conditions before coming forward — and did so only after Dominion singled her out.

“I made the decision to keep my job,” Grossberg told NBC News when asked how she responded to her working conditions. (Grossberg’s lawyer said she won’t have any comment aside from a prepared statement.)

“You don’t just lose your job if you speak out. You lose your career,” says Nancy Erika Smith, a civil rights lawyer who represented Gretchen Carlson in her successful sexual harassment suit against Ailes in 2016.

How many Fox News employees have made the same calculations as Grossberg? Hundreds? Thousands? Fox, a giant in cable news, benefits from a few factors: TV news production jobs are hard to come by, they furnish close contacts with important people in politics and entertainment, and they’re rarely boring.

Grossberg’s workplace lawsuit outlines just the sort of office behavior that Fox News was supposed to have exiled after the Ailes scandal. So how was Tucker Carlson allowed to propagate a toxic environment? Which executives are implicated? When Grossberg filed suit, the network issued a statement that it was already investigating the claims. When we asked about the investigation after the settlement, a Fox News spokesperson pointed to a statement released last week, which said the network was “pleased” to resolve the matter.

Grossberg is a complicated figure. Her complaint claims that internal recordings “demonstrated that Ms. Grossberg was in fact a diligent and responsible journalist who asked the ‘right’ questions.” But she worked on a program that was a key target of the Dominion litigation; she gave risible testimony in her deposition, whatever the advice of her lawyers; and she showed naiveté in thinking that a stint at “Tucker Carlson Tonight” would be a good career move. So what? Nothing excuses the offenses that she alleges in her workplace suit, which Fox News paid dearly to go away.

To their credit, Grossberg and her lawyers filed their lawsuits at a time — just weeks before the scheduled trial in the Dominion case — that maximized their impact. That strategy may have swollen the settlement that she received. Good: Fox News should pay dearly for Carlson’s destructive stint at the network.

