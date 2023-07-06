The July 1 editorial “Don’t retreat from Ukraine’s slow advance” correctly urged patience and resolve as Ukrainian forces pursue their difficult counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion. Is President Biden listening? Throughout the more than year-long war, he has dithered and hesitated in providing Ukraine the kinds of weapons that could prove decisive against the onslaught, and then did so only after public and congressional pressure forced him to. This is much the way he reacted to the Chinese espionage aircraft that he allowed to drift over strategic sites in the United States before shooting it down.