The July 1 editorial “Don’t retreat from Ukraine’s slow advance” correctly urged patience and resolve as Ukrainian forces pursue their difficult counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion. Is President Biden listening? Throughout the more than year-long war, he has dithered and hesitated in providing Ukraine the kinds of weapons that could prove decisive against the onslaught, and then did so only after public and congressional pressure forced him to. This is much the way he reacted to the Chinese espionage aircraft that he allowed to drift over strategic sites in the United States before shooting it down.
Equally important, Mr. Biden has never provided the American public a thorough, cogent explanation of the stakes in Ukraine and the urgent need to turn back Russia’s wanton aggression, as columnist Marc A. Thiessen offered a month ago [“This is the ‘America First’ case for supporting Ukraine,” June 4]. Does the commander in chief even understand?
Even without sending regular troops, the United States and NATO have thrown in their lot with Ukraine. A failure to defeat Russia now, with its shaky leadership and seemingly incompetent military, would be a devastating blow to the remarkably courageous and resilient Ukrainian people and to the West’s credibility.
Patrick Louis Knudsen, Fredericksburg, Va.