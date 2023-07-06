Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was supposed to save the Republican Party from twice-indicted former president Donald Trump. He was going to be Trumpy enough without being nutty, a successful culture warrior and a pugilist who could convince the permanently angry MAGA base that he would fight for it. Instead, as some of us who have witnessed him in action predicted, DeSantis turned out to be an inept, unlikable and mockable candidate devoid of basic interpersonal skills.

The longer DeSantis stays in the race, the worse his poll numbers get. And rather than stanch his serial gaffes, he adds to them. His recent homophobic ad drew condemnation, even within the GOP.

If Republicans were betting on him (or on special counsel Jack Smith) to rid them of Trump — an unfit, unhinged candidate who could well drag the entire party under in 2024 — they should come up with a Plan B. Alas, it will be almost impossible to knock Trump out if one is too afraid to attack him as unfit and/or unelectable.

Maybe former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson or former Texas congressman Will Hurd, who are brave enough to denounce Trump, will catch fire. But, candidly, the emergence of contenders with such low name recognition would be a minor miracle. (And, frankly, people with sane and pleasant personalities are not in vogue in the GOP.)

That leaves many pundits to surmise that Trump is the inevitable nominee, whether he’s on trial, already convicted or merely facing multiple criminal indictments. The Republican primary electorate might be so ensconced in the MAGA cult and so impervious to reason that they cannot imagine that the general electorate would reject him. However, Trump’s nomination is hardly inevitable.

The only real chance for the party to move beyond Trump might be two Republican governors not in the race yet: Georgia’s Brian Kemp and Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin. These governors are not appealing to many moderate and progressive voters; their views on abortion, voting rights, race, education and more are anathema outside the GOP. But that’s not the criteria for marshaling a Trump challenge. Their audience is Republican primary voters.

The Daily Beast reported, “Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, one of the only high-profile Republicans to have ever come out stronger from a battle with Trump, has conspicuously stiff-armed buzz about his own presidential prospects.” However, he has not given a Shermanesque statement that would shut the door entirely on a run. Described as “shrewd and calculating” and with an impressive 2022 win under his belt after resisting Trump’s efforts to steal Georgia’s electoral votes, he could be the Goldilocks candidate Republican insiders pine for — aggressive enough for hardcore conservatives but sane enough for everyone else. He remains coy, however, about mounting a late run.

Youngkin didn’t turn out to be the warm and fuzzy governor moderates and credulous pundits envisioned he would be. But the very things that defied their expectations — his preference for voter-suppression tactics, anti-trans baiting, culture wars in the schools and hawking for extreme MAGA candidates — have endeared him to the far right. He’s managed not to offend the MAGA base without blessing Trump’s alleged criminality. However, he might lack the moxie to take on Trump if he ran.

Operatives (who make more money the longer they are employed) and pundits (who insist the field is set now) voice skepticism that either Kemp or Youngkin could enter late in the race. However, given how poorly DeSantis is faring and the lack of a single credible alternative, Kemp and Youngkin lose nothing by waiting for DeSantis and others to burn out. By the fall, there could well be a “draft” movement urging one or the other to rescue the party from disaster.

If they want to keep their options open, the two governors would do well to pile onto the anti-DeSantis scrum, helping to accelerate his political demise. They’d also be smart to refuse to comment on criminal cases, you see, so as not to prejudice the outcome. (Meanwhile, they can brush up on foreign policy to avoid DeSantis’s missteps.)

There might be no solution to the GOP’s self-inflicted Trump problem. Perhaps elected officials, donors and country-club Republicans prefer a thrashing at the polls in 2024 rather than a fight with the MAGA base. But if they decide to save their party and spare the country from another Trump nomination, they should send up a distress signal later this year. Kemp or Youngkin might just answer it.

