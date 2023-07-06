Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While graduation might mark the end of college, it isn't always the end of the college phase of life. Campus remains a second home for many well into adulthood, whether for reasons of nostalgia, first (or second) jobs at the university, homes in areas with high concentrations of graduates — or concerted efforts to relive the glory days.

For better and for worse, many recent graduates are seeking community in familiar spaces: college towns. Insider reported in May that graduates who earned their bachelor’s degrees during or shortly after the pandemic have been “moving in droves to college towns.” Cities with the greatest net migration of 18- to 24-year-olds in 2021 were metro areas “socially, economically, and recreationally influenced by colleges,” the publication noted. In addition to the benefits and amenities of campus life, familiar spaces can offer a refuge against the lows that follow graduation.

Over the past decade, rates of postgraduate depression have increased, with 18- to 25-year-olds reporting depression at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the population. Within our national epidemic of loneliness, nearly three-quarters of Generation Z — roughly defined as those born between 1997 and 2012 — report feeling lonely “sometimes or always.”

For many, nostalgia for college life also looms large in decisions about graduate school.

What’s so attractive about college life? Part of the appeal is that campuses are basically model cities — eminently walkable, with lots of options for social, artistic or cultural events. Beyond the sense of communal identity, college anchors social life in a way that doesn’t exist after graduation. That’s an idea expressed well by this viral tweet:

Walking around my old college campus, it’s so apparent that much of the longing that adults feel for their college days is because it was the only time in their lives when they lived in close knit, walkable communities, saw friends everyday, rarely got into cars — Joey Hiles (@joeyhiles1) April 24, 2022

Similarly, the excellent 2022 article by University of California at Davis student Nadia Anees, “College is the best time of your life because of its walkability,” proposes that cities should be designed more like college campuses: walkable, with community fixtures such as libraries and public spaces for art, music, dancing and conversation. Like many in Gen Z, Anees yearns for “closeness” — and argues that more places should try to build in settings for social interactions and community the way campuses do.

I was one of those people who got a job at my university after graduation (I took the “path of least resistance,” like this Her Campus writer, and stayed in my hometown.). A professor encouraged me to apply for a research position in a new economics lab, so I did. Seeking work at the university you attended can certainly give you a leg up in the application process — you’ve had time, maybe years, to build relationships, references and a good reputation. Like many in Gen Z, I saw advantages to staying in my college town. Universities are vibrant and revolve around young adults and early-career individuals.

But after graduation, it can be both a blessing and a curse to stay in the academic environment you spent the previous four years in.

For me, working at my university after graduation had some incredible benefits. I took advantage of the opportunity to take or audit courses as an employee; I loved the way that the academic environment fostered continued learning and intellectual engagement. People in the office lent me books, and my co-worker and I would discuss our research projects over coffee.

But working life proved different from student life in some disappointing ways. I was unprepared for how sad it would feel to walk the halls of campus alone — I had shared so many memories with friends who were now scattered across the country, working their own 9-to-5 jobs. And no matter how much I wanted to re-create my flexible work-leisure schedule from college days, the demands of 9-to-5 hours made it impossible. Compared with schoolwork, my first job required more discipline and sustained focus through rote tasks and a fixed routine. Okay, many first jobs aren’t exactly fun — you’re “paying your dues” and doing the grunt work beneath more senior colleagues. But while working at the university I attended and navigating the transition to working life, I was always tempted to wish I was a student again.

And it can be crushing when universities don’t live up to expectations after graduation. I’ve spoken with other grads who worked at their alma mater, received an advanced degree or both. Many who worked at a university after graduation reported disillusionment. One graduate, who started graduate studies and was employed at her alma mater, told me that working at her university had “left a bad taste” in her mouth. From the other side of the desk, as an instructor and PhD student, she felt unsupported, as though the university did not care about her as an employee. Another expressed similar sentiments, explaining that while a job at her alma mater helped ease her transition into working life, it also revealed deep differences between her values and those of her university — she realized she would prefer to work at a nonprofit.

Regardless of whether you throw your graduation cap toward campus or as far away from it as possible, keeping realistic expectations about the transition from school to working life is key. College towns can be uniquely great places to connect with same-aged peers and enjoy cultural and social amenities — but college is over, and that’s okay.

