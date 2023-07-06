Could student loans be restructured to roll back high interest rates, eliminate compounding interest, extend the payoff dates, allow options for working off the debt with community serviceo pportunities, offer flexible grace periods for emergencu situations, create reasonable insurance policies to guarantee repayment, reduce the amount owed to the original principal amount borrowed, or eliminate interest and charge simple service fees?

Should prospective student borrowers be required to attend an online course covering basic financial information and the benefits and risks of taking on a student loan before signing on the dotted line? Should financial institutions supervise the use of student loan funds to ensure that the money is used for legitimate educational expenses and not to refresh a wardrobe or go on a spring break trip?