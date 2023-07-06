Regarding the July 2 news article “Big Tech, student loans and other decisions by the Supreme Court”:
Should prospective student borrowers be required to attend an online course covering basic financial information and the benefits and risks of taking on a student loan before signing on the dotted line? Should financial institutions supervise the use of student loan funds to ensure that the money is used for legitimate educational expenses and not to refresh a wardrobe or go on a spring break trip?
Students are inexperienced and vulnerable and deserve guidance, not entrapment in a usurious situation that threatens their future and our economy. Students past and present are looking for a break, not a trap. Let’s rethink the student loan process to make it fair and equitable to allow them to proceed and succeed in school and in life.
Susan McFalls, Reston