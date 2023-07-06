The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion If student loans can’t be forgiven, can they be restructured?

July 6, 2023 at 1:16 p.m. EDT
Jordan Braithwaite, 21, center, a student at Grambling State University facing more than $10,000 in student loans, demonstrates on June 30 outside the Supreme Court. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Regarding the July 2 news article “Big Tech, student loans and other decisions by the Supreme Court”:

Could student loans be restructured to roll back high interest rates, eliminate compounding interest, extend the payoff dates, allow options for working off the debt with community serviceo pportunities, offer flexible grace periods for emergencu situations, create reasonable insurance policies to guarantee repayment, reduce the amount owed to the original principal amount borrowed, or eliminate interest and charge simple service fees?

Should prospective student borrowers be required to attend an online course covering basic financial information and the benefits and risks of taking on a student loan before signing on the dotted line? Should financial institutions supervise the use of student loan funds to ensure that the money is used for legitimate educational expenses and not to refresh a wardrobe or go on a spring break trip?

Students are inexperienced and vulnerable and deserve guidance, not entrapment in a usurious situation that threatens their future and our economy. Students past and present are looking for a break, not a trap. Let’s rethink the student loan process to make it fair and equitable to allow them to proceed and succeed in school and in life.

Susan McFalls, Reston

