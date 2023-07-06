Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate covid-19 and other public health challenges. Click here to get the full newsletter in your inbox, including answers to reader questions and a summary of new scientific research. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This week, I wrote about what it was like as a physician to become a patient and how that might have overcomplicated my diagnosis.

At the same time, being well-versed in the inner workings of an emergency room gave me some advantages, and I’d like to share six tips for seeking emergency medical care.

1) Decide where you would go. For some patients, choosing which hospital to seek care from is straightforward. There might only be one facility nearby, for example. And someone undergoing cancer treatment might need to go to the hospital where they are getting cancer care.

Advertisement

But those who have a choice should have a conversation with their primary-care physician about where to go for particular emergencies. For conditions that don’t need immediate attention, some primary-care practices can see you the same day for an in-person or virtual visit. There might also be an urgent-care center with a shorter wait time and a lower insurance co-payment compared to an ER visit.

Generally, you should go to the ER if your symptoms indicate something potentially life-threatening, such as sudden and severe chest pain, shortness of breath, weakness on one side of your body, trouble speaking and so forth. If your area has multiple ERs, know which one you’d go to and make sure people you live with know your preference.

2) Know your story. Studies have shown that as many as 80 percent of diagnoses can be made based on your medical history and a physical exam — before any tests are done. Come prepared to talk about what brought you to seek care. Providers are under time constraints, so have a 30-second synopsis and a longer, two-minute version.

Advertisement

Start with when you last felt at your baseline health. What symptoms developed and in what order? What were you doing at the time? Have the symptoms progressed? What made you so concerned that you sought emergency care?

Don’t be annoyed if you have to tell your story multiple times. You might remember new details in multiple iterations. In my case, what I initially thought was sudden onset of symptoms wasn’t actually true. I recalled feeling fatigued earlier in the week and having what I thought was muscle strain around my chest. Those additional details helped to support my ultimate diagnosis of pneumonia.

3) Report everything even if symptoms end up unrelated. Health-care providers routinely go through a “review of symptoms” in which they ask what other symptoms you’re having. Some could be related; for example, I had a headache that was probably from fever, which was due to my infection.

Advertisement

Some might end up being a red herring. I reported abdominal pain when speaking with my providers. Pneumonia could cause abdominal pain, too, but because the diagnosis wasn’t clear from the beginning, my doctors ordered scans for appendicitis that ended up being negative.

It’s expected that in the heat of the moment, doctors will pursue diagnoses that end up not being the case. Report your symptoms truthfully to the care team, knowing that not everything might end up fitting into the ultimate diagnosis.

4) Try to have an advocate with you. Being in the hospital can be a lonely and frightening experience. It helps to have someone with you to flag down help, take notes and tell your story if you’re unable. My husband was out of the country when I first went to the ER, but I was fortunate to have friends who helped make sure I was getting the care I needed.

Advertisement

Have a plan for what happens if you become ill. Know who you would call to go with you to the hospital and who you could rely on to take care of kids, pets and other responsibilities.

5) Push for a diagnosis. In severe emergencies, health-care providers initially focus on “ruling out” the most concerning life-threatening possibilities to make sure the patient is stable. In my case, given my shortness of breath and chest pain, that included heart attack, blood clot in the lungs and lung collapse.

It’s always a relief to find out that someone doesn’t have these diagnoses. But the search can’t end there. Your providers should still aim to find out what you do have, not just what you don’t have.

Sometimes, the diagnosis will be clear-cut. An X-ray, for example, should be able to tell you if you broke your ankle after a fall; if it’s negative, you probably have an ankle sprain. But what if you have abdominal pain and testing rules out appendicitis or gallbladder stones? Your providers might not be certain of the exact diagnosis, and there might not be a test to confirm their opinion, but you can still ask what they think is most likely. That will help set expectations for follow-ups and what signs to watch out for.

Advertisement

6) Know what happens next. Emergency physicians are attuned to think about where patients are headed. Whether you are admitted to the hospital or go home depends on how ill you are, what you are diagnosed with and how you respond to treatment during your ER visit.

If you are discharged, have a clear plan for follow-up. When will you see your primary-care physician or another provider? Do you need to make the appointment or is it made for you? If your diagnosis is correct, what should you expect? How do you know if you’re getting better, and what are warning signs that you’re not?

Ten years ago, I wrote a book to help patients and caregivers navigate their care experience, with lessons drawn from working in the ER. As my recent experience illustrated, these lessons are still relevant. Being in the hospital is a scary experience for anyone. Knowing what to expect and preparing in advance can help.

Gift this article Gift Article