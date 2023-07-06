Global Opinions Opinion A Ukrainian servicemember fishes near the frontline city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on July 1. (Alex Babenko/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Yehor Firsov is a soldier in the Ukrainian army. I started my military career in May 2022, providing medical aid to wounded soldiers. I also had to carry the bodies of those who had passed away. At first, I thought of war in straightforward terms: It was all about life and death.

Today, I think differently. War is just one more form of human life with all its characteristic features: laughter and tears, love and jealousy, laziness, courage and fear.

Often this manifests in unexpected ways.

For example, recently I was walking around Niu York — not the American metropolis, but a Ukrainian village between Bakhmut and Avdiivka, here in the Donbas, where war has been going on since 2014. Niu York is only a few miles away from the front line. Enemy mortar shells often land in the yards of local people, with horrible consequences.

I was walking down the street when I heard a shell exploding a few hundred yards away — a 120-mm mortar shell, by the sound of it.

By force of habit, I threw myself to the ground. After a few seconds, I raised my head and saw an elderly man sitting on a nearby bench as though nothing had happened, holding a bouquet of lilacs. Explosion, dust, I’m lying on the ground, and the guy is just sitting there with a bouquet in his hands.

Shaking off the dust, I shouted: “Why didn’t you get on the ground? Aren’t you afraid that you might be hurt by shrapnel?”

“Why should I get on the ground? I’m not that young anymore. I’d just make my clothes dirty. If it hits, it hits.”

“Who’s that for?” I glanced at the bouquet of lilacs.

“For my wife. I’m waiting for her. She went to visit her daughter in Kostyantynivka.”

Such nonchalant behavior among local people during the war is quite common. About 20 kilometers from occupied Donetsk is the city of Selidovo, where I used to go on business. These days, the city is often shelled. But this doesn’t keep dozens of teenagers from gathering and playing volleyball at the sports field. Not even the sound of nearby explosions stops them; the game continues as though nothing is happening.

When I saw it for the first time, I asked one of the girls: “Aren’t you afraid?” She said that she’s gotten used to such sounds over the past nine years.

“We can’t sit in basements for years on end,” she told me. “At first it was scary. We used to go down to the basement with my mother. But I was little then. Now, I don’t pay attention to explosions anymore, just like my friends.”

And then there are the farmers. Imagine a war zone where soldiers hide in trenches. Tanks, mortars and multiple-rocket systems fire from both sides. And yet, just a few miles away, a farmer plows the land, sows wheat, fertilizes something.

We soldiers wear bulletproof vests and helmets, but the farmers just sit on their tractors, working. Sometimes, you see a projectile that didn’t explode, sticking out of the ground. The tractors just swerve around it.

“There’s been fighting here since 2014, so people are used to working like this. War is just war, but people need to earn their living,” the village leader told us. “And besides, we believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We believe that this territory will remain ours, and that the war will end soon.”

Or imagine this. An enemy drone is flying above us, calling in Russian mortar fire. We’re being shelled once every few minutes. The next projectile could go right into our dugout. And there’s my buddy, Saint, flipping through TikTok videos. I can’t see what he’s watching, but I hear music and laughter. Here you are, sitting underground, praying, while next to you a soldier is watching some silly entertainment.

Despite the daily violence, the war has become a sort of haven for some. One of the officers in my company just turned 60. According to the law, this means he has to retire. You’d think he would be packing his stuff to go home to his wife and children. Instead, he’s trying to find a loophole in the law so he can stay on.

Forest (as this officer is known) once confessed to me: “I’ve been here for almost 10 years. I have authority among the men, I have a clear mission. And there, in Vinnytsia, who needs me there? If I retire, I’m just another pensioner with two concussions.”

I’ve heard and seen a lot of heartbreaking stories in the war this year. I’ve also learned that, amid the horrors, people are determined to go on living their lives. Life is still life. And as humans, we still want it to be as beautiful as possible.