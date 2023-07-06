Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a panel at Catholic University in Washington two months ago, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) made a provocative claim: “The reality of politics as I’ve seen it practiced — the way that lobbyists interact with bureaucrats interact with corporations — there is no meaningful distinction between the public and the private sector in the American regime. It is all fused together, it is all melded together.”

According to a 155-page ruling by a federal judge in the Western District of Louisiana, Vance has a point — at least as far as the largest U.S. social media companies are concerned. The judge, Terry A. Doughty, made headlines on Tuesday with an unprecedented order barring Biden administration officials from urging social media companies to remove First Amendment-protected speech from their platforms.

Doughty’s rationale: The Biden administration’s extensive coordination with Facebook and other social media companies about what content to suppress violated users’ constitutional right to free speech. Private firms can restrict speech they consider false or distasteful, and they regularly do. But the federal government is limited by the First Amendment. It can restrict speech only in certain narrow, unprotected categories, such as speech integral to a crime.

The judge’s opinion details the way the Biden administration lobbied social media firms, in public and in private messages, to restrict constitutionally protected speech — especially right-wing claims related to the covid-19 pandemic. Twitter gave the White House a special portal so it could quickly flag dubious posts for removal. Facebook in an email referred to its “partnership” with administration officials.

Government officials criticized the persistence of what they saw as misinformation on the sites. Then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki “linked the threat of a ‘robust anti-trust program’ with the White House’s censorship demand” in public comments, the opinion says.

The communications between federal officials and tech firms are less impressive for their content than for their quantity and pervasiveness. There isn’t smoking-gun evidence of the administration threatening specific penalties against a company if it doesn’t censor to the White House’s liking. But the opinion lays out the depth of government involvement in supposedly “private” social-media moderation decisions. This coordination took place with the government’s vast regulatory powers looming in the background.

As a result, Doughty’s opinion says, the division between government power and corporate power effectively collapsed. When the government “has so involved itself in the private party’s conduct,” he writes, “it cannot claim the conduct occurred as a result of private choice.” Hence his eye-catching order: A long list of government agencies and officials must cease many communications with social-media firms, lest the First Amendment continue to be violated.

The ruling would be a First Amendment watershed if it survived on appeal, but there are reasons to suspect it won’t. The injunction is broad; in some applications, it could infringe upon government officials’ own speech rights. And how much of a difference would such a court-ordered divorce between the government and social media firms actually make? Political candidates aren’t supposed to coordinate with their super PACs, yet somehow they manage to consistently put out the same messages. Social-media executives can deduce what ideologically aligned government officials want from them even without explicit coordination.

But whatever the legal fallout, the ruling ought to be a warning against the fusion of public and private institutions that Vance described. The tradition of small-l liberalism in the United States depends on the existence of a sphere of activity independent from the state. Absolutist monarchies recognized no such independence, and authoritarian regimes don’t recognize it today. It’s impossible to ever create a watertight division between public and private, but liberal politics tends to be more stable when agreed-upon boundaries are respected.

Those boundaries are eroding. Consumers, social activists and some investors in the corporate ESG movement (short for “environmental, social and governance”) are demanding that private companies reflect political identities or pursue political goals. And the Biden administration clearly views an informal partnership with some of the nation’s largest corporations as key to the pursuit of its governing objectives.

The center-right has traditionally tried to preserve the independence of private enterprise. But as Vance suggested, some on the right may now see that as a lost cause. Expect the next Republican president to more aggressively try to commandeer private industry to advance conservative policy.

Judges can try to police the boundary between public and private. But that will be difficult if the fusion that Vance described is spontaneous rather than coercive — a product of ideological groupthink rather than government blackmail. Elon Musk, for all his manifest flaws and failings, has at least punctured some groupthink in the social-media industry by acquiring Twitter.

The merger of public and private institutions, especially in communications and media, is a threat to liberal democracy. But the judiciary alone doesn’t have the capacity to pry them apart.

