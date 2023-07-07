The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion A delayed dip in the Anacostia will be a big victory for clean rivers

By the
|
July 7, 2023 at 3:03 p.m. EDT
Rowers on the Anacostia River on June 14, 2021. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)
2 min

People were going to be allowed to swim legally in the Anacostia River on Saturday for the first time in half a century, but organizers called off the event because a rainstorm caused raw sewage to overflow into the water.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

This is no cause to lose heart. That this event was scheduled at all is a testament to how much progress has been made cleaning up what was once one of the dirtiest rivers in the United States. That it needed to be postponed until September underscores that work remains.

D.C. banned swimming in 1971 because of high levels of E. coli bacteria caused by human waste runoff. The city and the federal government agreed on a multibillion-dollar cleanup plan as part of a 2005 consent decree. A tunnel that opened in 2018 captures 90 percent of sewage overflow and redirects it to a wastewater treatment plant.

Another tunnel set to go operational this year will push that number to 98 percent. Because of this construction project, however, sewer overflow controls were offline during this week’s heavy rains. Organizers said they felt compelled to cancel Saturday’s “Splash” event because conditions in the water can remain unsafe for 72 hours after sewage runoff.

Skip to end of carousel
  • D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
  • Virginia makes a mistake by pulling out of an election fraud detection group.
  • Vietnam sentences another democracy activist.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
The D.C. Council voted on Tuesday to stop pulling police officers out of schools, a big win for student safety. Parents and principals overwhelmingly support keeping school resource officers around because they help de-escalate violent situations. D.C. joins a growing number of jurisdictions, from Montgomery County, Md., to Denver, in reversing course after withdrawing officers from school grounds following George Floyd’s murder. Read our recent editorial on why D.C. needs SROs.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) just withdrew Virginia from a data-sharing consortium, ERIC, that made the commonwealth’s elections more secure, following Republicans in seven other states in falling prey to disinformation peddled by election deniers. Former GOP governor Robert F. McDonnell made Virginia a founding member of ERIC in 2012, and until recently conservatives touted the group as a tool to combat voter fraud. D.C. and Maryland plan to remain. Read our recent editorial on ERIC.
In Vietnam, a one-party state, democracy activist Tran Van Bang was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison and three years probation for writing 39 Facebook posts. The court claimed he had defamed the state in his writings, according to Radio Free Asia. In the past six years, at least 60 bloggers and activists have been sentenced to between 4 and 15 years in prison under the law, Human Rights Watch found. Read more of the Editorial Board’s coverage on autocracy and Vietnam.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
End of carousel

Additionally, some dangerous toxins continue to contaminate the riverbed. Dumping and littering have long plagued the Anacostia. But proceeds from the city’s 5-cent fee on plastic bags help fund continuing river restoration efforts; the local government’s goal is to make all waterways in the city swimmable and fishable by 2032.

The good news is that the water quality now passes standards for recreational swimming 90 percent of the time at Kingman Island, Buzzard Point and Washington Channel. Anacostia Riverkeeper Trey Sherard said most residents don’t realize how much safer the water is than a decade ago.

What’s happening in Washington is part of a positive global pattern of cleaning up urban waterways. Paris is spending $1.53 billion in hopes of making the Seine swimmable for events during next summer’s Olympics. New York Harbor is cleaner than it has been in more than a century. A nonprofit has been trying to seed 1 billion oysters there by 2035 because the creatures are natural purifiers. In a hopeful sign for Washington’s future, people have been swimming in Hudson River events that would have been unimaginable when the Clean Water Act passed in 1972. We look forward to the day Washingtonians can do the same.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...