People were going to be allowed to swim legally in the Anacostia River on Saturday for the first time in half a century, but organizers called off the event because a rainstorm caused raw sewage to overflow into the water.
D.C. banned swimming in 1971 because of high levels of E. coli bacteria caused by human waste runoff. The city and the federal government agreed on a multibillion-dollar cleanup plan as part of a 2005 consent decree. A tunnel that opened in 2018 captures 90 percent of sewage overflow and redirects it to a wastewater treatment plant.
Another tunnel set to go operational this year will push that number to 98 percent. Because of this construction project, however, sewer overflow controls were offline during this week’s heavy rains. Organizers said they felt compelled to cancel Saturday’s “Splash” event because conditions in the water can remain unsafe for 72 hours after sewage runoff.
Additionally, some dangerous toxins continue to contaminate the riverbed. Dumping and littering have long plagued the Anacostia. But proceeds from the city’s 5-cent fee on plastic bags help fund continuing river restoration efforts; the local government’s goal is to make all waterways in the city swimmable and fishable by 2032.
The good news is that the water quality now passes standards for recreational swimming 90 percent of the time at Kingman Island, Buzzard Point and Washington Channel. Anacostia Riverkeeper Trey Sherard said most residents don’t realize how much safer the water is than a decade ago.
What’s happening in Washington is part of a positive global pattern of cleaning up urban waterways. Paris is spending $1.53 billion in hopes of making the Seine swimmable for events during next summer’s Olympics. New York Harbor is cleaner than it has been in more than a century. A nonprofit has been trying to seed 1 billion oysters there by 2035 because the creatures are natural purifiers. In a hopeful sign for Washington’s future, people have been swimming in Hudson River events that would have been unimaginable when the Clean Water Act passed in 1972. We look forward to the day Washingtonians can do the same.
The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board
Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.
