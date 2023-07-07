The Post's View Opinion (Washington Post staff illustration; iStock)

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The coronavirus pandemic kept kids home from school for months. Many of them still haven’t really come back — at least not full time. Chronic absenteeism isn’t a new problem in the United States: The number of students who miss 10 percent or more of the academic year (the amount that most experts agree puts them at risk of falling dangerously behind) was high before 2020. But the situation was improving until covid disrupted good attendance habits that had developed over years of hard work.

By last year, the estimated 8 million students who were chronically absent pre-pandemic had doubled to an estimated 16 million, or about 33 percent. In D.C., according to a recent report, an astonishing 48 percent of kids reached that 10 percent mark — up from 29 percent three years earlier. Obviously, covid’s diminished impact on everyday life hasn’t reversed the patterns developed at the disease’s peak.

The causes for chronic absenteeism, which includes both excused and unexcused absences, can be opaque. The results, however, are as clear as they are concerning.

Kids who are chronically absent in their earliest years of schooling are likelier than their peers to struggle to read at grade level by the end of second grade — and students who still struggle by the end of third grade are four times likelier to drop out of high school. By ninth grade, one study found, every week a student misses reduces that student’s chance of graduating by about 20 percentage points.

Advertisement

As schools focus on what’s to be done, they might acknowledge what’s not to be done. Research suggests that punitive responses hurt more than they help.

Follow this author Editorial Board 's opinions Follow

Threatening students or parents with legal consequences, such as fines and court fees, alienates families from the very academic communities that need to attract them. Those methods are thankfully falling out of favor, but some localities still impose suspensions as punishment. It turns out that punishing kids for missing school by making them miss more school doesn’t inspire a great relationship with learning.

All this strikes at the core of the challenge: Children need to want to go to school.

Chronic absenteeism, in many cases, results from logistical challenges: bus routes that bypass some students’ houses; walking routes through unsafe streets; poverty or homelessness or, in a surprising number of cases, asthma. Add to these the emotional reasons that kids are wary of venturing into the classroom — bullying, along with hopelessness about ever catching up after covid quarantine.

Addressing these challenges starts with figuring out which of them apply to which students. Already, thanks to a congressional requirement, states are tracking chronic absenteeism. Some, including Virginia, are even using it alongside test scores as a measure of school quality. The data, gathered and analyzed thoughtfully, can also be what some advocates describe as a “diagnostic tool” — not only identifying the problem but also explaining its various causes.

Absence-tracking needs to be granular, cataloging the reasons cited for children not coming to school as well as demographic trends. And the information should be collected and shared in real time — especially since the amount of class missed at the beginning of the year tends to be a good predictor of the amount that will have been missed by the end. Half the students who don’t show for two to four days in September have, by the end of the year, missed a month or more.

This context can help schools find the right solutions. Some of these might be straightforward: If kids from a certain neighborhood aren’t coming to school, add a new bus stop or arrange for a chaperoned walking group.

Advertisement

But sometimes the solutions might have to be individual: Start with phone calls to parents. Escalate to home visits when a trend persists — a home-visit program in Connecticut, funded by $10.7 million of the state’s covid relief money, improved attendance by about 10 percentage points among those in the program. Explain the consequences of missing school. Ensure families know how much school a student is missing compared with peers. Parents often estimate their children have missed about half as many days as they actually have.

But there’s another trick to keeping kids in school: making school a place kids want to be. Certainly, this isn’t easy — even the most engaging math teacher won’t convince most pupils that finding the slope of a curve is more fun than playing hooky.

There are, however, proven ways to draw kids in: Make classes culturally relevant to all backgrounds; ensure every schedule has a period devoted to something, like sports or crafting, that kids do consider more fun than playing hooky; offer free breakfast in areas with high levels of food insecurity; offer free laundry services at low-income schools where children worry about coming to class in dirty clothes. (This intervention, historically, has worked.)

Advertisement

Upgrading facilities helps, too. School districts have been knocked for spending covid relief money on upgrading and sprucing up their premises rather than on tutoring — but research shows that students are more likely to come to class when hallways are bright and tidy and they can breathe clean air.

The most extreme version of this vision is what advocates call community schools: educational institutions that do more than just educate. These campuses-turned-neighborhood-hubs would act as one-stops shop for students and their families for everything from medical checkups to language lessons, social services and beyond. Lack of easy access to these types of care often keeps kids from coming to school. This model, shown to have reduced chronic absenteeism across multiple grades and multiple years, could turn that around. It’s a radical reimagining of schools — but that just might be what we need to get students through the door.