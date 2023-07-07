Opinion Surrounded by hazy conditions, a bird flies in front of the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument on June 8 in Arlington, Va. Smoke from wildfires in Canada caused the haze. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

This essay was adapted from remarks CIA Director William J. Burns delivered July 1 for the annual Ditchley Foundation lecture in Oxfordshire, England. The topic was “A World Transformed and the Role of Intelligence.” I worked early in my career as an American diplomat for Secretary of State James Baker. It was one of those rare “plastic moments” in history. The Cold War was ending, the Soviet Union was about to collapse, Germany would soon be reunified, and Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait would soon be defeated.

It was a world of uncontested American primacy. History's currents seemed to flow in our direction, the power of our ideas driving the rest of the world in a slow but irresistible surge toward democracy and free markets. Our sometimes overbearing self-assurance seemed well-founded in the realities of power and influence, but it also obscured other gathering trends.

Our moment of post-Cold War dominance was never going to be a permanent condition. History had not ended, nor had ideological competition. Globalization held great promise for human society, with hundreds of millions of people lifted out of poverty, but it was also bound to produce counter-pressures.

In a transition memo I drafted for the incoming Clinton administration at the end of 1992, I tried to capture the dim outlines of the challenges ahead. “While for the first time in fifty years we do not face a global military adversary,” I wrote, “it is certainly conceivable that a return to authoritarianism in Russia or an aggressively hostile China could revive such a global threat.”

I tried, however imperfectly, to highlight the risks that democracies and free markets would inevitably face in a world in which economies were globalizing but, as I put it at the time, “the international political system was tilting schizophrenically toward greater fragmentation.” And I tried, as best I could, to sketch the shared global threats already posed by climate change and health insecurity, especially the raging HIV/AIDS epidemic.

For the next quarter-century, I remained a proud and very fortunate American diplomat, serving mostly in Russia and the Middle East, and in senior positions in Washington. I shared in diplomatic successes, and made my share of mistakes, as America’s unipolar moment faded and some of what I had tried to foresee in that long-ago transition memo began to unfold.

Today, as director of the Central Intelligence Agency, I’m afraid to say I’ve now lived and served long enough to face another plastic moment — in a world that is far more crowded, complicated and contested than the one I experienced in those heady days as a young diplomat three decades ago. It is a world in which the United States is no longer the only big kid on the geopolitical block — a world in which humanity faces both peril and promise.

My job now is to help President Biden and senior policymakers understand and shape a world transformed. And as the president reminds us, we are at an inflection point. The post-Cold War era is over. Our task is to shape what comes next — investing in our foundational strengths and working in common cause with our unmatched network of alliances and partnerships — to leave for future generations a world that is more free, open, secure and prosperous.

That is a very tall order. Our success will depend on our ability to navigate a world with three distinctive features.

First is the challenge of strategic competition from a rising and ambitious China — and from a Russia that constantly reminds us that declining powers can be at least as disruptive as rising ones.

Second are the problems without passports, such as pandemics and the climate crisis, which are beyond the reach of any one country to address and are growing more extreme and existential.

And third is the revolution in technology, which is transforming how we live, work, fight and compete, with possibilities and risks we can’t yet fully grasp.

Those singular challenges sometimes conflict with one another, with cooperation on shared global problems both more vital and more difficult, too often the victim of strategic competition. And the revolution in technology is both a main arena for that competition and a phenomenon in which some basic partnership is crucial to set rules of the road.

The most immediate and acute challenge to international order today is Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

I've spent much of the past two decades trying to understand and counter the combustible combination of grievance, ambition and insecurity that Putin embodies.

One thing I have learned is that it is always a mistake to underestimate Putin’s fixation on controlling Ukraine and its choices, without which he believes it is impossible for Russia to be a major power or him to be a great Russian leader. That tragic and brutish fixation has already brought shame to Russia and exposed its weaknesses while evoking the breathtaking determination and resolve of the Ukrainian people.

Putin often insists that Ukraine is “not a real country,” that it is weak and divided. As he has discovered, real countries fight back. And that is what Ukrainians have done, with remarkable courage and tenacity. They will not relent, nor will all of us who support Ukraine.

Putin’s war has already been a strategic failure for Russia — its military weaknesses laid bare; its economy badly damaged for years to come; its future as a junior partner and economic colony of China being shaped by Putin’s mistakes; its revanchist ambitions blunted by a NATO that has only grown bigger and stronger.

Less than a month ago, we were riveted by the scenes of Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s armed challenge to the Russian state, with Wagner Group paramilitary forces briefly seizing Rostov-on-Don and moving two-thirds of the way to Moscow before turning back. As President Biden has made clear, this is an internal Russian affair, in which the United States has had and will have no part.

It is striking that Prigozhin preceded his actions with a scathing indictment of the Kremlin’s mendacious rationale for its invasion of Ukraine, and of the Russian military leadership’s conduct of the war. The impact of those words and those actions will play out for some time, a vivid reminder of the corrosive effect of Putin’s war on his own society and his own regime.

Russia’s aggression poses a formidable test. But China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do so.

The issue is not China’s rise per se but the actions that accompany it. President Xi Jinping is embarking on his third term with more power than any Chinese leader since Mao. And rather than use that power to reinforce, revitalize and update the international system that enabled China’s transformation, Xi seeks to rewrite it.

In the intelligence profession, we study carefully what leaders say. But we pay special attention to what they do, and here Xi’s growing repression at home and aggression abroad — from his no-limits partnership with Putin to his threats to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait — are impossible to ignore.

What’s also impossible to ignore is the fact that, in this new era, our competition is taking place against the backdrop of thick economic interdependence and commercial ties. These ties have served our countries, our economies and our world remarkably well — but they have also created strategic dependencies, critical vulnerabilities, and serious risks to our security and prosperity.

Covid made clear to every government the danger of being dependent on any one country for lifesaving medical supplies, just as Putin’s aggression in Ukraine has made clear to every government the risks of being dependent on one country for energy supplies. In today’s world, no country wants to find itself at the mercy of a cartel of one for critical minerals and technologies — especially a country that has demonstrated the will and capacity to deepen and weaponize those dependencies. The answer to that is not to decouple from China’s economy, which would be foolish, but to sensibly de-risk and diversify by securing resilient supply chains, protecting our technological edge and investing in industrial capacity.

In a more volatile and uncertain world, in which power is more diffuse, the weight of the hedging middle is growing. Democracies and autocracies, developed and developing economies, and countries from the Global South and other parts of the globe are intent on diversifying their relationships in order to expand their strategic autonomy and maximize their options.

These countries see little benefit and lots of risk in monogamous geopolitical relationships. It’s my view that we’re likely to see more countries pursue more open relationships than we were accustomed to over several post-Cold War decades of unipolarity. And if past is precedent, we ought to be attentive to rivalries between so-called middle powers — which have often been the match that ignited collisions between major powers.

What’s more, we do not have the option of focusing on a single geopolitical pacing threat. We face an equal threat to international order and indeed to the lives and livelihoods of our people from shared or transnational challenges, of which the climate crisis poses the most clear and present danger. We can no longer talk about “tipping points” and “catastrophic climate impacts” in the future tense. They are here and now, imperiling our planet, our security, our economies and our people.

Last month in Washington, you could not see across the Potomac River from CIA Headquarters in Langley, Va., or take a breath without subjecting your lungs to hazardous materials because of smoke from hundreds of wildfires across Canada. Climate change is the quintessential “threat multiplier” — fueling energy, health, water and food insecurities, setting back our progress on economic and human development, turbocharging what is already the worst period of forced displacement and migration in history, and further exacerbating instability and geopolitical tensions and flash points.

These two threats — geopolitical and transnational — are impossible to disentangle. Competition makes cooperation more difficult. But we’re going to have to have both. And we’re going to have to do both in the face of another immensely powerful force: a revolution in technology more profound than the Industrial Revolution or the dawn of the nuclear age.

Advances in computing-related technologies are leading to breakthroughs of remarkable scale and scope. In just the few months since the first public version of ChatGPT debuted in November, we’ve seen newer models outperform humans in graduate-level entrance exams, and in assessments of doctor-to-patient engagements in medical training programs.

We see this “hockey stick” trendline time and again, outstripping our expectations, imaginations and capacity to govern the use of enormously powerful technologies — for good or for ill. Nowhere is that more evident than in biotechnology and biomanufacturing — which can unlock extraordinary climate and health solutions and boost our economies, but whose abuse and misuse could lead to catastrophe.

Leadership in technology and innovation has underpinned our economic prosperity and military strength. It has also been critical to setting rules, norms and standards that safeguard our interests and our values. Our Chinese rivals understand that as well as anyone, and it is therefore no surprise that they are investing heavily in emerging technologies as a central dimension of our strategic competition.

How, then, do we approach the role of intelligence in this world that has been transformed by strategic competition, challenges that don’t recognize borders and a revolution in technology without precedent in human history? When the president sent me to Moscow before the war, in early November 2021, I found Putin and his senior advisers unmoved by the clarity of our understanding of what he was planning, convinced that the window was closing for his opportunity to dominate Ukraine. I left even more troubled than when I arrived.

Good intelligence has helped President Biden mobilize and sustain a strong coalition of countries in support of Ukraine. Good intelligence has helped Ukraine defend itself with such remarkable bravery and resolve, and to launch the crucial counteroffensive now underway.

And the careful declassification of some of our secrets, part of a novel and effective strategy shaped by the president and senior policymakers, has helped deny Putin the false narratives that I have watched him so often invent in the past — putting him in the uncomfortable and unaccustomed position of being on his back foot.

Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw at the Russian leadership, beneath the steady diet of state propaganda and practiced repression. That disaffection creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us at the CIA, at our core a human intelligence service.

We’re not letting it go to waste. We recently used social media — our first video post to Telegram, in fact — to let brave Russians know how to contact us safely on the dark web. We had 2.5 million views in the first week, and we’re very much open for business.

If Putin’s war in Ukraine is the most immediate challenge in strategic competition, Xi’s China is our biggest geopolitical and intelligence rival — and most significant long-term priority.

We’ve been organizing ourselves at the CIA over the past couple of years to reflect that priority. We’ve set up a new mission center — one of the dozen or so organizational building blocks of the agency — focused exclusively on China. It is the only single-country mission center we have at the CIA, and it provides a central mechanism for coordinating work on the China mission, which extends today to every part of the agency.

We’re hiring and training more Mandarin speakers. And we’re stepping up efforts across the world to compete with China, from Latin America to Africa to the Indo-Pacific.

We’ve also sought to quietly strengthen intelligence channels with China. These discreet channels are an important means of insuring against unnecessary misunderstandings and inadvertent collisions, and complementing and supporting policymaking channels, such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to Beijing.

Even as Russia and China consume much of our attention, we can’t afford to neglect other pressing challenges on today’s new and complicated landscape.

The successful U.S. strike last summer against Ayman al-Zawahiri, a co-founder and former leader of al-Qaeda, was a reminder of the capability and determination still focused on terrorist threats. For many years to come, we will have to perform a delicate balancing act, juggling renewed major-power rivalry with all sorts of other challenges.

We’re also in the midst of the most profound transformation of espionage tradecraft since the Cold War. In an era of smart cities and ubiquitous technical surveillance, spying is a formidable challenge. For a CIA officer working overseas in a hostile country, meeting sources who are risking their own safety to provide us information, constant surveillance is a very risky business. But the same technology that sometimes works against us — whether it’s mining big data to expose patterns in our activities or massive camera networks — can also be made to work for us and against our rivals.

Technical collection platforms are enormously important in today’s intelligence world. But there will always be secrets we need a human to collect and clandestine operations only a human can execute. Our officers are doing hard jobs in hard places around the world, often operating in the shadows, out of sight and out of mind, the risks they take and the sacrifices they make rarely well-understood.

For our analysts, the revolution in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the avalanche of open-source information, creates new opportunities. When harnessed properly, AI can find patterns and trends in vast amounts of open-source and clandestinely acquired data that the human mind can’t, freeing up our officers to focus on what they do best: providing reasoned judgments and insights on what matters most to policymakers and what means most for our interests.

Another critical priority in this new era is to deepen our intelligence partnerships around the world and renew our commitment to intelligence diplomacy. At its core, the intelligence profession is about human interactions, and there is no substitute for direct contact to deepen ties with our closest allies, communicate with our fiercest adversaries — and cultivate everyone in between.

William J. Burns is the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.