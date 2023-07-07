Elon Musk was wrong when he declared that “cis” is a slur. The June 30 Style article “ Elon Musk says ‘cis’ is a slur. It’s actually Latin. ” was correct that “cis” is Latin.

Cisjordan in the Middle East refers to what is called the West Bank in English, or Cisjordanie in French or Cisjordania in Spanish. It is the territory situated on the western side of the Jordan River, literally on this side of the river, whereas Transjordan is the land across the river and is also called the East Bank. Maybe Mr. Musk would want to ban these region names from Twitter.