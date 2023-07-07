Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ikea did not air the first U.S. TV commercial to depict a gay couple in 1994, as stated in the June 25 Business article “How queer went corporate.” That honor belongs to Washington’s own LGBTQ+ bookstore Lambda Rising which aired the country’s first gay-focused television commercial in February 1975, nearly 20 years earlier.

Our commercial depicted gay men and lesbians, some as individuals, others as couples, wearing lambda-symbol rings and necklaces and explaining that the lambda was an international symbol for gay liberation. “And now,” the commercial stated, “there’s a bookstore for gay men and lesbians, their families and friends: Lambda Rising, the bookstore that celebrates the gay experience.”

The commercial was initially rejected by WRC-TV, D.C.’s NBC affiliate, claiming the bookstore was an adult bookstore. (It wasn’t.) But the station relented after the National Association of Broadcasters approved the ad, acknowledging that Lambda Rising catered to all ages and was a family-friendly bookstore.

The commercial then ran on “The Phil Donahue Show” in the morning on WRC-TV and, on Friday evening, during the “Marcus Welby, M.D.” show on the CBS affiliate WUSA.

Lambda Rising outlived both of those TV shows, finally closing in 2010 after more than 35 years of service to the LGBTQ community.

Deacon Maccubbin, Kensington

The writer is the founder of Lambda Rising Bookstores and D.C.’s Gay Pride Day.

Let me clue you in

Really? A typo in the crossword?

The clue for 4-down on June 21 read “mantle piece.” The answer was “urn.” A mantle is something you wear, such as a cloak. I have been trying to figure out how an urn could be part of a mantle, but so far, I have had no success. I think the clue should have read “mantel piece,” because a mantel is the shelf over a fireplace, which could indeed hold an urn. The last place I expected to see a typo was in the crossword.

Jackie Carey, Ocean Pines, Md.

Really? More government jargon?

I was struck by the “government speak” that The Post quoted from a report in the June 27 news article “Senate panel cites more pre-Jan. 6 failures by FBI, DHS.”

Wouldn’t the sentence that quoted the Senate report as saying the FBI and Department of Homeland Security Office of Intelligence and Analysis “failed to fully and accurately assess the severity of the threat identified by that intelligence, and formally disseminate guidance to their law enforcement partners with sufficient urgency and alarm to enable those partners to prepare for the violence that ultimately occurred on January 6th” have read better if it had said the FBI and DHS “failed to assess the severity of the threat and failed to disseminate guidance to law enforcement partners to enable them to prepare for the violence of Jan. 6”?

Perhaps government reports could briefly and succinctly state and carefully and accurately express their conclusions so readers could fully and comprehensively understand the message.

Candace Kovacic-Fleischer, McLean

Here’s a bright idea

Despite my professional relationship to improving energy efficiency, I empathize with Kathleen Parker’s dilemma about whether to keep using energy-inefficient pink-colored incandescent bulbs to enhance facial appearance, as she wrote in her June 27 Tuesday Opinion column, “Why I ordered 200 incandescent lightbulbs.” It’s a clear confrontation of competing values.

But Parker didn’t note the availability of LED lightbulbs, many of which can change color. If it’s red or green or pink you want, you can have it. My front-door light is usually orangy, like old-fashioned bulbs, but I use red and green on occasion to communicate with neighbors.

Allan R. Hoffman, Reston

The writer retired from the U.S. Department of Energy in 2012.

A capital mistake

The June 25 Travel article “These new train trips will make getting around Europe a little bit easier” implied that Istanbul is a capital city: Istanbul is “not the only capital to be investing in underground trains, though.” The article then discussed Copenhagen and London.

Turkey’s great city Istanbul isn’t a capital city. The capital of Turkey is Ankara.

Gayatri R. Pandey, Ashburn

A red herring?

Michael J. Coren’s June 15 Climate Coach column, “Why EVs won’t crash the grid, even as need for power soars,” answered the headline by citing how well electric vehicles worked in Norway. It was a somewhat misleading comparison. That is because the largest renewable source for that nation is hydroelectric power, which furnishes more than 90 percent of the Nordic nation’s electricity. Relatively few of the world’s nations have that advantage. In the United States, hydropower supplies about 6 percent of electricity.

William Andrew Johnson, Lansdowne

The Oklahoma City blunder

Daily, I at least skim the Sports section to look for interesting feature stories, such as the June 16 Sports article “At last, a women’s basketball shoe actually made for women,” and to stay current on important trends and changes in our local professional teams. A major impediment to my reading enjoyment is the apparent assumption on the part of reporters and editors that only people steeped in sports — or, conversely, without any curiosity about underlying facts — read the section. Reading just two articles on June 21 undergirded my point and compelled this letter.

“He always wanted the ball. Now he’s got it.” noted that Will Dawkins left his position as the Thunder’s vice president without providing any clue as to the Thunder’s identity. Yes, if you follow the National Basketball Association — or only the Wizards — assiduously, then Dawkins’s earlier quote about Oklahoma City and the mention of Michael Winger would give you all the info you need. But, if you’re a newspaper and this is a news story, you need to be connecting the dots for the reader. I should not have to consult Wikipedia for this fact and again later to figure out who Erik Spoelstra is.

On Page 2 of the section, I saw that the Commanders’ prospective owner, Josh Harris, has invested in Joe Gibbs Racing [“Harris, the prospective new Commanders owner, invests in Joe Gibbs Racing”]. A name I recognized! I read on. I learned that Harris is a partner in Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment and that the company has made an investment in JGR, etc., etc. All well and good and interesting — until Paragraph 7, which began, “HBSE’s portfolio includes Harris’s and Blitzer’s ownership.” I skimmed back through the article once, twice. But Blitzer was not identified by his (her?) full name. Doesn’t Blitzer have a first name? Is it no longer customary to provide a first name with first reference?

What is going on here? I realize newspaper writing has become more casual than it used to be, but I shouldn’t have to do the reporting myself.

J.H. Moore, Alexandria

Missing the mark

The central argument of Barry Svrluga’s June 26 Sports column — that the incompetence of Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders has given the owners of Washington’s other professional sports teams cover from fan and media scrutiny — simply missed the mark [“Every D.C. owner has enjoyed a free pass with Snyder around”]. One need look no further than the work of Svrluga’s Post colleague Molly Hensley-Clancy to find a reason to disagree with his conclusion.

Hensley-Clancy’s (and Steven Goff’s) excellent investigation into former Washington Spirit owner Steve Baldwin’s questionable management practices and toxic workplace environment sent waves through the National Women’s Soccer League and the larger soccer world, and it was one of the biggest catalysts of Baldwin’s ouster as owner. He faced allegations similar to those that sparked investigations into Snyder, and he certainly had his fair share of scrutiny.

As a whole, The Post does a solid job covering the city’s professional sports teams — all of them, men’s and women’s. It’s unfortunate that much of the sports media world remains stuck in a bygone, archaic mind-set in which only the “major” men’s leagues (the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL) are worthy of discussion.

Nate Rathjen, Alexandria

No one can argue with Barry Svrluga on Daniel Snyder’s popularity and how it aids the other owners in D.C. But his implication that Washington has a history of sports success — “we know the recent records, and the recent records stink” — belonged in a humor column, not a sports column.

Indeed, Washington teams have a long history of stinking.

The Redskins — remember them? — still have the most postseason domestic titles of any team in town, and their most recent was three decades past. The Capitals, Wizards (well, Bullets, when I was in high school), Spirit and Mystics combine to tie D.C. United for such titles, and many sports fans would say only the NBA and NHL franchises matter out of those. Before the Nationals, the Senators won one World Series — a century ago.

With the soccer teams mired in mediocrity at this point, and the Defenders’ choke in the XFL, D.C. will have to hang its hopes on the Mystics again this year.

Jeff Fishbein, Selinsgrove, Pa.

The Post can do better, eh?

Though The Post is to be commended for reporting on the air-quality issues related to the Canadian wildfires, there seems to be little attempt to explain much else. Exactly where are these fires taking place, aside from just “Canada” (which happens to be second only to Russia in land mass)? Though most Americans probably could not find Saskatchewan or Alberta on a map, is it too much to ask for one?

Similarly — has Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out his country’s version of the National Guard? Has he asked for U.S. assistance? Have various states already sent help north of the border? Does The Post have its own reporter(s) on location? The Post does readers a disservice by not giving us the full picture.

Paul Foldi, Bethesda

An identity crisis

I do not understand the logic The Post uses when deciding which column writers deserve identification.

Beth Felsen, Burke

I know it when I read it

As someone who encouraged my children and grandchildren to read the newspaper every day, I was shocked to read the verbatim text messages included in the June 25 front-page article “Woman details allegations against top Bowser deputy.” There are countless ways this story could have been presented without the graphic details. The editor’s note that “this story includes graphic sexual language” was not enough of a warning.

Maybe The Post should be packaged in a brown wrapper.

Every elementary school librarian will now need to screen the daily paper to make sure it doesn’t contain pornographic details.

Paul Thieberger, Lorton

Hardly a crime

The June 14 news article “3 killed in knife attacks in English city of Nottingham” cited Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen telling BBC Nottingham Radio that the victims’ “only crime was being at a bus stop early in the morning.” I would venture to guess that this is probably the only jurisdiction in the world where being at a bus stop early in the morning is a crime.

David K. Charney, Silver Spring

The wrong impression

The June 22 news article “Israeli settlers attack village in the West Bank” reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced construction of 1,000 housing units in the West Bank and stationed Israeli Defense Forces troops at the construction site. Palestinians resisted and protested the construction of the units. Four hundred Israeli settlers descended upon a Palestinian village in the West Bank and burned houses, cars, trees and whatever was in their way.

Yet the only photograph that accompanied the article showed a Palestinian man running around a burning object, giving the impression that Palestinians burned the town.

Rashid A. Makhdoom, North Potomac

A powerful account

I appreciated the powerful details of the 1838 sale of 272 Black people by Georgetown University’s “Christian” Jesuits, as told in Rachel L. Swarns’s June 18 Retropolis column, “Jesuits sold the enslaved to save Georgetown,” an excerpt from her book “The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church.”

The details of routine forced family breakup and other unimaginable traumas were particularly powerful as published on Father’s Day.

Charles McMillion, Washington

But why?

There was something missing in Catherine Rampell’s June 18 column, “How much did Congress lose by defunding the IRS? Way more than we thought.” Rampell delved deeply into the additional amount of revenue the IRS gains by auditing high-income filers. This was a no-brainer. As notorious bank robber Willie Sutton purportedly noted, “That’s where the money is.” But Rampell overlooked the why. She did not explain why the rate of audits of Americans earning more than $1 million fell from 12 percent in 2012 to 2 percent in 2020.

What factors would have caused such a falloff? Either these taxpayers have become a lot more careful with their tax returns, or the IRS has lost a lot of ability to audit this group.

Also, the actual number of audits of this group as opposed to just a percentage would have helped readers understand the situation.

Lawrence G. Karch, Gainesville

