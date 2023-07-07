The facts and statistics in Petula Dvorak’s July 4 Metro column, “ With bullets flying everywhere, how free can we be? ” (while not having the space to list all of the daily shootings that have been rampant in the United States for at least the past 20 years), were irrefutable.

This country is awash in guns and misery from the lost lives and the havoc they’ve wreaked, all because of the misinterpretation and abuse of the Second Amendment, and the stranglehold that the National Rifle Association continues to have on GOP politicians, who continue to be under its spell and beholden to the coffers it continues to fill.