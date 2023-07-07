The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Renewable energy credits help in many ways

July 7, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. EDT
A solar farm on March 5, 2022, near Deport, Tex. (Cooper Neill for The Washington Post)

The June 29 news article “The shell game of ‘renewable energy credits’” missed the big picture.

Though it is true that a “credit purchaser” for wind or solar power doesn’t necessarily have that specific type of renewable energy running to his or her home or business (as I do for my Arlington home), these credit purchases accelerate a wide set of green electrical generation, which, in 2023, produces more than coal or nuclear energy, an amazing achievement.

Additionally, these green credits enable solar and other renewables to provide electricity in lower-income areas, in small and medium-size farms, and in other critical market sectors that have been less able to orchestrate the financing, as with larger projects.

I don’t disagree with the article's point that there is room to make renewable energy credits more impactful, but to imply they have not been effective is just not the case.

Scott Sklar, Arlington

