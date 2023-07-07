The June 29 news article “The shell game of ‘renewable energy credits’” missed the big picture.
Additionally, these green credits enable solar and other renewables to provide electricity in lower-income areas, in small and medium-size farms, and in other critical market sectors that have been less able to orchestrate the financing, as with larger projects.
I don’t disagree with the article's point that there is room to make renewable energy credits more impactful, but to imply they have not been effective is just not the case.
Scott Sklar, Arlington