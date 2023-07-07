There’s a revolution in understanding the cosmos in which we find ourselves. Our species has always been insatiably curious, gazing around us and toward the night sky with awe and inquisitiveness. We wonder where we fit into this cosmic mosaic: whether our species has just an incidental place in the universe or is here by secular or theistic design. We ponder whether the universe itself has meaning. We’re hubristically prone, after all, to self-exceptionalism — as if the universe endows our species with manifest destiny.