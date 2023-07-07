The June 29 front-page article “Scientists riding high on evidence of space-time waves” served as a reminder of the role of astrophysics and cosmology in prying open the lock to the universe’s mysteries.
Tools such as space-based telescopes and atom smashers, themselves expressions of our capacity to invent ways to fathom the complexity and dynamical churning of the universe, are a testament to the mind’s natural quest to comprehend, to solve paradoxes and engage in thought experiments to parse what’s possible.
We are wandering wonderers, whose imaginations crisscross from the universe’s Big Bang beginning to its anticipated “heat death” end and the bewildering realities in between. We wonder why there’s something rather than nothing, what that something is and how it works, whether there’s a single theory of everything and why we’re in this cosmic place at this point in time.
Space-time waves are among the evidence-based exercises science engages in to confirm or refute hypotheses — while “standing,” as Isaac Newton said, “on the shoulders of giants.”
Keith Tidman, Bethesda