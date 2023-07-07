Regarding the July 1 front-page article “U.S. failed to foresee mayhem of Afghan exit”:
The State Department’s report says the Biden administration has acted to accelerate the program, but, if so, it is only to go from glacial speed to a snail’s pace. There are tens of thousands of Afghans (and Iraqis) who served our country and the ideals we supposedly hold dear and whose lives remain in serious danger while we dither. Can’t we at least do right by them? Get those darned SIVs moving.
Richard Marshall, Silver Spring
The writer was a public affairs officer for the U.S. Agency for International Development in Afghanistan in 2005.