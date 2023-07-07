It is no secret that mistakes were made by all parties in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. We cannot alter that now. But we can start doing something right by the Afghan people by dramatically speeding up the notoriously slow special immigrant visa (SIV) process.

The State Department’s report says the Biden administration has acted to accelerate the program, but, if so, it is only to go from glacial speed to a snail’s pace. There are tens of thousands of Afghans (and Iraqis) who served our country and the ideals we supposedly hold dear and whose lives remain in serious danger while we dither. Can’t we at least do right by them? Get those darned SIVs moving.