Opinion The State Department should speed special immigrant visas

July 7, 2023 at 5:09 p.m. EDT
Taliban militants and civilians celebrate the anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 31, 2022, in Kabul. (Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post)

Regarding the July 1 front-page article “U.S. failed to foresee mayhem of Afghan exit”:

It is no secret that mistakes were made by all parties in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. We cannot alter that now. But we can start doing something right by the Afghan people by dramatically speeding up the notoriously slow special immigrant visa (SIV) process.

The State Department’s report says the Biden administration has acted to accelerate the program, but, if so, it is only to go from glacial speed to a snail’s pace. There are tens of thousands of Afghans (and Iraqis) who served our country and the ideals we supposedly hold dear and whose lives remain in serious danger while we dither. Can’t we at least do right by them? Get those darned SIVs moving.

Richard Marshall, Silver Spring

The writer was a public affairs officer for the U.S. Agency for International Development in Afghanistan in 2005.

