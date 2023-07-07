Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You might find it remarkable that outlets touting their economic foresightedness and keen analysis could be continually surprised about the economy’s strength after 29 consecutive months of job growth, inflation steadily declining, durable goods having been up for three consecutive months, 35,000 new infrastructure projects, an extended period in which real wages exceeded inflation and outsize gains for lower wage-earners. It’s as though outlets are so invested in the narrative of failure and imminent recession that reams of positive data have had little impact on their “narrative.”

The most sanguine headline came from Fortune: “Economists scrambling to justify their recession predictions … but maybe they were just wrong.” Conversely, maybe the administration was right in its approach to building the economy “from the bottom up and the middle out” despite the histrionics from Republicans, hand-wringing from the media and negative opinion polling.

Part of the problem might be the media’s preference for political horse-race coverage over events on the ground. “What do voters think?” (about what? about the media’s own negative spin on the economy?) replaces “What is going on?”

We have seen far too little coverage of the economic transformation in little towns, rural areas and aging metro centers brought about by new investment in plants, infrastructure projects and green energy related to the Chips Act. It sure would be nice to know what’s happening in the heartland when a new chip manufacturing plant creates thousands of jobs or when a new bridge creates scores of construction jobs and then cuts commute times. So intent on hyping the politics of what the administration is doing, the mainstream media too frequently neglects coverage of what President Biden’s initiative are accomplishing.

When the media consistently gets the big stories wrong or fails to cover major economic changes, one would hope they’d look back to explain why their coverage diverged from reality and do a better job of covering actual developments rather than GOP talking points, process stories (how Biden is “selling” his plan) and polling. Unfortunately, waiting for the mainstream media to engage in self-reflection (e.g., maybe it overdid the “But her emails” in 2016; maybe there was no red wave in 2022), let alone self-correction, might be a waste of time.

If outlets are concerned about low trust in the media, explaining a historic economic transformation might help inform voters and leave the media less “surprised” when the data comes back. Instead, they are invariably on to the next groupthink exercise, the next round of gloom-and-doom and the next batch of credulous coverage of Republican talking points.

Showing fortitude and smarts in the face of the Supreme Court’s ruling wiping out affirmative action programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, civil rights groups sued Harvard over legacy admissions, claiming that its favoritism for an overwhelmingly White group discriminates against students of color.

The Lawyers for Civil Rights group announced: “The Chica Project, the African Community Economic Development of New England (ACEDONE), and the Greater Boston Latino Network (GBLN) filed a federal civil rights complaint against Harvard College, challenging its discriminatory practice of giving preferential treatment in the admissions process to applicants with familial ties to wealthy donors and alumni (‘legacy applicants’). The complaint, alleging widespread violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, was filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s (DOE) Office for Civil Rights (OCR).”

The NAACP joined in, “asking more than 1,500 colleges and universities to even the playing field in admissions, including by ending legacy admissions,” the Associated Press reported.

The complaint asks for an investigation, a finding that the practice violates Title VI, an order to stop the practice and a prohibition on students identifying familial connections in their essays — which would rule out the stomach-turning “I want to be a Harvard man because every male in my family going back to 1800 was” pleas from students who cannot stand on their own merits.

Harvard and other universities using discriminatory legacy (and donor) preferences need not wait for an investigation. They can end the practice now, as elite schools such as Johns Hopkins University, Amherst College and MIT have, thereby making good on their pledges after the Supreme Court’s ruling to continue diversity efforts.

Sherrilyn Ifill, a civil rights lawyer and former head of the Legal Defense Fund, said, “I don’t know of anything in the history of Black people in this country in which I’ve read some account in which it ended with, ‘and then they gave up.’ That’s just not what we do. I know that we work for the future of our children and our grandchildren and their children.”

The lawyers and activists putting higher education administrators’ feet to the fire to press for equal access to education should be commended for not giving up.

I recently picked up Doris Kearns Goodwin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II,” which I somehow never managed to read when it came out in 1994. (Recovering classic fiction and stellar nonfiction volumes is a good reason to clean out your bookshelves from time to time and then donate books you don’t plan to reread.) The masterful telling of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt’s efforts on the American home front during World War II seems eerily familiar: isolationists vs. internationalists; big business seeking profits vs. pursuit of the common good; the media vs. administration manipulation; demagogues vs. democracy’s defenders; Southern segregationists vs. Black civil rights leaders; and women vs. male-dominated politics. Lest you think we are living in unprecedented times, remember that we revisit these conflicts and contradictions again and again in our quest to become a more perfect nation.

But the book is also a reminder that two people deeply damaged by their childhood experiences (and in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s case, disabled since young adulthood), rose to the occasion, displaying uncommon empathy, creativity and vigor. These were complicated, flawed and immensely talented people. In today’s politics, bouts of depression, infidelity and association with radical leftists would have driven them from the public stage.

At its best, historic storytelling weaves the stories of remarkable individuals with sweeping trends and global developments. And this is one of the best of its kind.

Guest: Has the Supreme Court done Democrats a favor? It would seem to me that Democrats have an incredible opportunity to win the 2024 election if they successfully organize voters based on recent Supreme Court rulings. For years, Republicans organized voters to vote against Roe v. Wade. Do you agree that the Democrats can organize different groups of voters against all of the horrific decisions handed down on women’s right to choose, affirmative action, the environment, gun control, student loans, LGBTQ+ rights, etc.? There are so many reasons to get voters to the polls if Democrats can motivate them. I’m worried they might not be able to “seize the day” for, as Will Rogers said, “I’m not a member of an organized political party. I’m a Democrat!” What do you think?

Jennifer Rubin: You’re right! Democrats leaned into abortion rights in 2022 following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and did much better than expected. Democratic candidates would be smart to ask voters if they want to be ruled by judges who think constitutional law was frozen in the 19th century. But they also need to be ready to explain what they are prepared to do about it. Popular support for manadatory ethics rules and term limits is high, so they might start there.

