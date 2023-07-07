Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democrats have been lambasting the Supreme Court and questioning its legitimacy because, as they argue, its conservative majority is shamelessly partisan. That’s laughable. The court’s Democratic-appointed justices are clearly more partisan than their Republican-appointed counterparts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In practically every high-profile case, it’s easy to guess how the Democratic-appointed justices will rule. They are unanimously pro-abortion rights, unanimously pro-affirmative action and unanimously in favor of interpreting the Second Amendment to permit significant regulation of guns. They almost always back the positions made by environmentalists, progressive civil rights activists and the kaleidoscope of gender and sexual-orientation interest groups. And they invariably defer to Democratic administrations about the power that laws afford them — while doing the opposite when a Republican president is in office.

It is very rare for Democratic-appointed justices to break ranks in a major, politically charged case to rule against the Democratic Party’s preferred outcome. After asking my colleague Ed Whelan at the Ethics & Public Policy Center, an ardent court-watcher, to come up with an example, the best he could come up with was National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius, the 2012 case in which two of the four Democratic justices joined the majority to rule that Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion was unconstitutional.

But even that decision did not significantly deter Democratic objectives. The court did not strike down the Medicaid expansion; it simply gave states the option to expand the program without risking the loss of all of its federally provided Medicaid funds. To date, 41 states and D.C. have done so, and even deep red-states such as Missouri and South Dakota have adopted the expansion.

Contrast this lockstep record with the behavior of GOP-appointed justices: William J. Brennan Jr., an Eisenhower appointee, is known as one of the most important liberals on the court ever. Nixon-appointed Harry A. Blackmun authored Roe v. Wade, and three appointees of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush saved Roe in the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey. Reagan appointee Sandra Day O’Connor wrote many opinions upholding affirmative action, and another Reagan appointee, Anthony M. Kennedy, was the deciding vote in the case finding a constitutional right to same-sex marriage nationwide.

This unpredictability has continued even among current Republican appointees. In 2020, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch joined Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in finding that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination against gay or transgender people. This year, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh joined the chief in upholding the court’s traditional jurisprudence regarding Section 2 of the Civil Rights Act. Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett also joined Roberts in rejecting a legal theory that would have limited state courts’ oversight of election laws. Each case angered Republican partisans, but those considerations did not sway the justices.

The fact that Democratic justices are demonstrably more predictable when it comes to endorsing the preferences of their political party does not end the debate about the court’s behavior. Republicans and conservatives have complained for decades that justices have pursued their own policy agendas at the expense of the Constitution. Now that Democrats can taste some of their own medicine, perhaps it’s time for everyone — regardless of their party affiliation — to reconsider what the courts ought to be deciding.

The Supreme Court was not a major factor in political disputes for much of U.S. history. That’s because litigants did not try to use the Constitution as a super weapon in those battles. The establishment of a second national bank, for example, was a bitterly fought contest that opponents contended for decades was unconstitutional. Yet when President James Madison allowed the bank to be created, its constitutionality was not placed before the court. Political actors understood that the people were the ultimate arbiters of constitutionality, an argument that even the bank’s opponents agreed with.

We will not return to that original understanding, nor should we necessarily want to. But there must be a happy medium between a court that refuses to apply the Constitution to settle disputes and one that is eager to trump politics from the bench. Democrats and Republicans will likely disagree as to what that medium consists of, but seeking it out would be better than treating the court as a primarily political branch of government.

In the meantime, if Democrats want the court to be less partisan, maybe they should encourage their justices to act less so on the bench. Just a thought.

