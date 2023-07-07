Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Friday, everyone. I’m still here in Texas, melting and researching day trips to lakes or rivers to cool off in. Speaking of water, I wanted to take this week to respond to you, especially to the feedback I received about the Titan submersible disaster and my decision to include the Yoruba orishas in my analysis. That piece was one of my most shared on Twitter in a long time, with more than 1 million views. On Instagram, my post was liked by more than 11,000 people — the most I’ve ever had.

Some people wrote in with appreciation. From one: “I’m [a] regular reader of your piece and I’m based in Lagos, Nigeria. As a Nigerian of Yoruba origin, I would like to thank you for sharing part of our tradition with the world👍🏽. I’m a fan and enjoy reading.”

Another, Karen N, wrote: “Growing up I always heard about the folklore of hurricanes and our ancestors. According to African legend hurricanes are the work of angry African ancestors stolen from their homeland exacting revenge for the millions of African lives killed in the Atlantic Ocean and those who survived the transatlantic forced into slavery in the Caribbean, United States, and South America.”

But the piece was not without its controversies. Mostly, people asked whether I’m against scientific research and exploration, and how dare I invoke the orishas to justify sitting at home and not seeing the world.

Her fellow human beings have descend to the deepest known part of the sea (Challenger Deep, Mariana Trench) multiple times, but here she is using ancient myths as justification for her lack of curiosity. https://t.co/vUTjrOnL54 — Ọkanga : Alụsị Gbalụ Abuba®™ (@TheBossMajor) June 24, 2023

Maybe if the Yoruba religious tradition hadn't warned us to leave the deep sea alone we would have built ships and conquered the world, but instead we are stuck in Nigeria complaining that Britain is asking us to write IELTS. Chai. https://t.co/Bg0cWJkLnI — Josie 'average Inequality respecter' Elewa (@Josi_Elewa) June 24, 2023

I decided to make a video to respond to some of your comments and address many of your main complaints — all in under two minutes! Here you go:

I do concede that I used the disaporic spellings of the orishas and not the Yoruba spellings, which I should have.

My own beef is personal and may be inconsequential to others, buttttt... If you can spell Ṣàngó, Yemọja, and Ọ̀ṣun right, why should I take you seriously? https://t.co/iav45rS03H pic.twitter.com/jc66eS6DVc — Ọlámidé (@the0lamide) June 24, 2023

I understand there is still a lot of stigma around African traditional religions and the diasporic practices rooted in them. In colonial days, these practices were considered witchcraft and were demonized as such. And there are many aspects to the rituals and initiations that are not meant to be recklessly shared but to be kept hidden. Those aspects I have always understood and respected.

But that does not mean we can’t take approaches and modalities based on non-Western traditions and beliefs to foster better relationships with ourselves and others. It does not mean African spirituality and science are incompatible. I’m not the only one who thinks this: Recently, I came across the work of Baba Onifade Oluwo, a Nigerian marine scientist and a priest in Yoruba spirituality, who has given lectures on the connection between Yoruba spirituality and STEM education. He was one of the first to bring back worms from the bottom of the deep sea.

Again, I’m not against knowledge and exploration. I still contend that the Titan disaster was not a heroic mission but, rather, a very expensive form of tourism.

When we talk about exploring, I ask: We’re attempting to acquire this knowledge to benefit whom? And for what?

It would be one thing if there were secrets at the bottom of the ocean that could help us cure devastating diseases or heal our environments. Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, who died in the disaster, claimed adventure and exploration as his motivations — but also at one point said he hoped to use his submersible technology to get into the deep-sea oil and gas business. Hmm.

As ever, I’m curious to hear your thoughts. In the meantime, stay cool, everyone!

