U.S. presidential campaigns usually aren’t focused on foreign policy — which is actually a blessing because, when they are, the result is often crazy talk. If you doubt that, consider the latest policy idea that has been endorsed in some form or another by almost all the front-runners for the Republican presidential nomination: effectively declaring war on Mexico’s drug cartels. Donald Trump plans to “wage war” and impose a “full naval embargo” on them. Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) says he wants to use “the world’s greatest military” to solve the problem. A recent poll found strong support for military action among GOP primary voters, so expect to see more such wild statements.

The problem that needs to be addressed is real and tragic. More than 70,000 people in the United States died from synthetic opioid overdoses in 2021, the last year for which we had data. The leading synthetic opioid is fentanyl, which is similar to but much more potent than heroin. These drugs are mostly made by cartels in Mexico. But the idea that using U.S. military force would solve the problem is delusional.

First, it would be an act of war against Mexico. That country’s government has been clear that it is utterly opposed to any use of the U.S. military to deal with its drug problem. And if it were to be persuaded otherwise, the worst way to proceed would be for politicians in the United States to proclaim that they intend to use force regardless of what the Mexican government thinks. This kind of rhetoric is a gift to Mexico’s populist president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who will use it to gin up anti-American nationalism in his country.

Second, it won’t work. Has Scott reflected on the fact that “the world’s greatest military” was unable to stop the drug trade in Afghanistan, a country that it occupied for 20 years? The problems in Mexico would be even greater: large areas of no-man’s-land where the cartels operate, massively funded and armed militias, and many ways to shift production across borders.

Third, large-scale action against the cartels would unleash instability across the region and in the United States itself. You would think that we would have some understanding of the unintended consequences of military interventions after Iraq and Afghanistan. Millions of migrants have been trying to enter the United States; imagine what the numbers would look like if there were a bombing campaign in southern Mexico. Armed gangs would disperse and try to find ways to hide in smaller numbers, including by crossing the border. Instead of exporting the violence to Mexico, we would bring the war to America.

Two years ago, on the 50th anniversary of President Richard M. Nixon’s war on drugs, several studies and articles noted that it had been an almost unqualified failure by just about any measure. Despite an estimated $1 trillion spent on enforcement, deaths from drug overdoses have risen dramatically while the U.S. prison system has been utterly transformed. Now, with less than 5 percent of the world’s population, the United States has around 20 percent of its prisoners. After many reform efforts, the police make more than 1 million arrests each year simply for possession of drugs.

And when we talk about the war on drugs, we rarely discuss its effects on Latin America. Our efforts to address the problem massively empowered the militaries in many of these countries and hindered the development of civil society, democratic development and the rule of law. Corruption skyrocketed and infested all parts of society — as can be seen most readily in Mexico, where the cartels have become interwoven with parts of the government.

Some consider Plan Colombia a successful battle in the war on drugs. Since 2000, Washington has appropriated about $12 billion for the plan and related efforts in Colombia, where a brave and tenacious government fought vigorously against the cartels. Coca cultivation did decline for a time in Colombia but has returned with a vengeance. Even worse, the strategy had the effect of increasing production in Peru and Bolivia. In fact, the drug trade originally moved to Colombia in the 1980s and 1990s from Peru and Bolivia because of the military efforts in those countries. This is what experts call “the balloon effect.” You could just as easily call it Capitalism 101. When the richest country in the world has an insatiable demand for drugs, someone will supply them.

Solving the fentanyl tragedy in the United States will take time and a wide range of efforts. U.S. doctors still prescribe far too many opioids (responding to powerful commercial incentives). A 2019 study showed that American and Canadian postoperative patients were seven times more likely to be prescribed opioids than patients in Sweden. Drug treatment and rehabilitation programs are still far too small and underfunded. Medications that help with withdrawal symptoms have proved extremely effective but still only 1 in 4 people who need them in the United States can obtain them.

In the meantime, though, it is much easier to bellow about going to war with Mexico. Let’s hope that this is just campaign craziness. If we actually try to make these threats a reality, we’ll be asking for decades of turmoil.

