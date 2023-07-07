It didn’t take me long to figure out where the June 25 Sports article “ Tensions rise as D.C.’s pro teams vie for city funds ” was going. We should not be surprised that feeding at the public trough is part of the business plan of Monumental Sports & Entertainment — a.k.a. Ted Leonsis with ownership of the Capitals, the Wizards and the Mystics — and Josh Harris, the incoming owner of the Washington Commanders football team.

According to the article, they are seeking to play D.C., Maryland and Virginia off each other in search of the highest bidder. As a taxpayer in Virginia, I am hoping the governor and state legislature will nail that political coffin shut here before it is even able to open. I can’t speak for D.C. or Maryland, nor do I care if team owners wish to invest their own mega bucks. But I do care that teachers and first responders get the pay increases they deserve, that affordable housing is available, that Medicaid recipients are not kicked off the program, that families who are homeless have the food supports and shelters they need to survive, that transportation and climate become priority issues, that students get mental health services and college tuition relief, and that Virginia creates jobs that provide a living wage. I really don’t care about billionaires who want taxpayers to subsidize their profits, when the public is often unable to pay the exorbitant ticket and concession prices to attend their events.