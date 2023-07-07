Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his June 27 statement before the D.C. Council on Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s crime bill, D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb said that the mayor’s proposed changes to the city’s juvenile pretrial detention statute “appear intended to respond to what is sometimes misleadingly and disparagingly referred to as a ‘revolving door of juvenile justice,’ a colorful phrase for when children are released after being arrested by the police.”

Leaving aside Schwalb’s riposte, the pre- and post-adjudication treatment of children accused of serious and violent offenses raises questions that can’t be ignored.

For example, what to make of the case of the 15-year-old male who was arrested and charged in February with the unarmed carjacking of a grandmother heading out about 8:30 a.m. for chemotherapy treatment? At the time of his arrest, he was a “DYRS-involved youth” — that is, under supervision of the city’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

There he was “under supervision,” out and about and up to no good early in the morning hours on 22nd Street SE, which is miles away from his Northeast Washington neighborhood. Are those the squeaky sounds of a “revolving door”?

Then there’s the case of the two teens involved in last August’s attempted robbery and shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

According to police, a then-16-year-old chased Robinson and knocked him to the ground. Robinson grabbed the teen and wrestled the gun out of his hands. It was a 14-year-old, police said, who fired his weapon, striking Robinson twice.

After the older teen’s arrest, the D.C. attorney general’s office reached a plea deal with the teen, who admitted to assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license. A judge ordered him committed to DYRS. Several months later, the youth was allowed to leave city detention and live with his father, under curfew and while wearing an ankle monitor.

That didn’t work out too well.

In February, the teen cut the monitor from his ankle and left home. He was supposed to have been sentenced in April, but he was absent from the court hearing. When police picked him up later in the month, they found him carrying a narcotic used for an illegal drink called “lean.” In May, the youth was sentenced in the drug, abscondence and Robinson shooting incidents. The office of the attorney general had asked that the youth be punished for the Robinson shooting but not receive punishment for the two new charges, and that he be detained in the city’s youth services until he turns 20. The judge would hear none of it. He ordered the youth committed until age 21 — the maximum allowable under D.C. juvenile laws.

And the younger teen? He pleaded guilty in the attempted robbery and shooting of Robinson and pleaded guilty to the voluntary manslaughter of Andre Robertson, 15, the previous October. He also received the maximum sentence and will be held in city supervision until age 21. Will all that time in DYRS custody be spent in secure detention? Only DYRS knows.

But nothing stands out like the case of Daeyon Ross, the 22-year-old D.C. man charged in the deadly Sunday shooting and attempted carjacking of 56-year-old Kurt Modeste, a father of five who had worked for more than 20 years as a Metro bus operator. Modeste was on his way home from church in the drive-through lane of a Prince George’s County McDonald’s, where he was picking up a meal for his bedridden brother.

Ross is charged with first- and second-degree murder, armed carjacking and aggravated cruelty to an animal for allegedly shooting and killing two dogs during what police described as a series of crimes that day.

Probably less noticed were court documents showing that Ross was on probation for an armed robbery he committed at 16, when he held up people at knifepoint on a Metro train.

Lindsey Appiah, deputy mayor for public safety, charged during a February public hearing that while “[we’ve seen] increases in categories like carjackings and otherwise … we have not seen a corresponding increase in commitment,” which some observers took as a knock on the courts and Schwalb’s office, which prosecutes juvenile crime.

In his defense, Schwalb echoes his predecessor, Karl A. Racine, who maintained that OAG prosecutors vigorously pursue all serious, violent cases when they have enough constitutionally acquired, admissible evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt — a higher standard than the probable cause that police must meet for making an arrest. And I agree, that is what prosecutors with integrity in our constitutional system must do.

The issue, at least for me, isn’t whether to either lock up or divert more youths from detention. Of course, those found by a judge to be a danger to the community should be detained. And efforts and programs to deter youths from committing crimes in the first place are musts.

I think, however, of the 15-year-old who attempted to carjack grandma, the two teens who tried to rob Brian Robinson Jr. and last Sunday afternoon’s suspect in the deadly carjacking spree — and I dare to ask how effective is our juvenile justice system in addressing crime, deterring youth criminal behavior and reducing repeat offenders?

“Revolving door" charges and rejoinders get us nowhere. The city’s growing juvenile crime problem is the burning issue at hand. Leaders should act like it — and work together to do something about it.

