China is swallowing once-free Hong Kong into its unforgiving dictatorship — and even trying to intimidate and capture dissidents who have fled to democratic countries.
The latest warrants and bounties are aimed at former lawmakers Nathan Law, Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, lawyer Kevin Yam as well as activists Finn Lau, Anna Kwok, Elmer Yuan and unionist Mung Siu-tat. They have all been charged with “colluding with foreign forces,” except for Mr. Mung, who faces one charge of “inciting secession.” The police accused several of advocating sanctions that caused Hong Kong financial harm. The charges are based on Hong Kong’s national security law, enacted after protests in 2019 and 2020, giving city authorities wide latitude to arrest those who voice political dissent. Local police have already arrested 260 individuals for violations of the security law, convicting nearly 30 of them.
None of the new targets are now in Hong Kong. The United States, Britain and Australia vowed to fight the effort. Mr. Law said he felt “relatively safe” in Britain but would have to be more careful. On Twitter, he urged others: “We should not limit ourselves, self-censor, be intimidated, or live in fear.”
Hong Kong, once a bastion of openness and rule of law, was transferred by Britain to China in 1997 with a promise that China would preserve “one country, two systems.” It has now thoroughly broken that pledge.
- D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
- Virginia makes a mistake by pulling out of an election fraud detection group.
- Vietnam sentences another democracy activist.
- Biden has a new border plan.
1/5
The Hong Kong Democracy Council, an advocacy group based in Washington whose executive director, Ms. Kwok, is one of the eight targeted by Hong Kong, pointed out in a July 5 report that the Hong Kong government has spent millions of dollars on lobbyists — including former members of Congress — to advance its interests in the United States. The report calls on Congress to pass legislation that would reevaluate and potentially revoke the diplomatic privileges granted Hong Kong’s representative offices in the United States.
John Lee, Hong Kong’s leader, warned the eight bounty targets that they will be “pursued for life.” This should give the Biden administration pause as it considers whether to invite Mr. Lee to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in November. If he is invited, it will send the wrong signal that he can extend his iron fist inside democracies — without any consequences.
The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board
Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.
Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).