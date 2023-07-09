Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You can say this for the Biden administration: Learning from the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the White House was not caught flat-footed this year when the Supreme Court handed down its distressing end-of-term decisions. Whereas critics expected (perhaps unfairly) a more robust reaction to the loss of women’s right to self-autonomy a year ago, few had complaints this time around when President Biden came out with full-blown responses to the high court’s invalidation of affirmative action at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, its countenance of anti-gay discrimination in accommodations and its invalidation of his relief for student debt. In each case, he made three critical arguments.

First, he criticized the court and assured the public that the court would not have the last word on matters of serious public interest. “I believe the court’s decision to strike down my student debt relief program was a mistake, was wrong,” he said after the opinion came down. “I’m not going to stop fighting to deliver borrowers what they need, particularly those at the bottom end of the economic scale. So, we need to find a new way. And we’re moving as fast as we can.”

Likewise, after the court permitted a web designer to decline services to gay couples, Biden put out a statement, which read in part: “My administration remains committed to working with our federal enforcement agencies to rigorously enforce federal laws that protect Americans from discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.” He added, “We will also work with states across the country to fight back against attempts to roll back civil rights protections that could follow this ruling.”

His strongest response followed the court’s affirmative action ruling. He declared, “We cannot let this decision be the last word. I want to emphasize: We cannot let this decision be the last word.” He stressed that colleges and universities “should not abandon their commitment to ensure student bodies of diverse backgrounds and experience that reflect all of America.”

Second, Biden had a specific game plan ready to go. For student debt relief, he announced, “We will ground this new approach in a different law than my original plan, the so-called Higher Education Act. That … will allow Secretary [Miguel] Cardona, who is with me today, to compromise, waive or release loans under certain circumstances.” And he devised a 12-month “on-ramp” whereby the government “won’t refer borrowers who have missed payments to credit agencies for 12 months to give them a chance to get back up and running.”

His most elaborate response addressed the court’s ruling on affirmative action. For starters, he cited Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s clarification that nothing in the decision should prevent admissions officers “from considering an [applicant’s] discussion of how race [has]affected his or her life, be it through discrimination [or] inspiration or otherwise.” Biden then announced he was “directing the Department of Education to analyze what practices help build … more inclusive and diverse student bodies and what practices hold that back, practices like legacy admissions and other systems that expand privilege instead of opportunity.” (Private civil rights groups took that suggestion and promptly filed suit to invalidate legacy admissions.)

Third, while declining to comment on the legitimacy of the court or champion court reforms (to the dismay of many Democrats and other democracy defenders), he made certain to point out how radical the decisions were and the degree to which the court aligned itself with right-wing Republicans.

On affirmative action, he underscored that “for 45 years, the United States Supreme Court has recognized a college’s freedom to decide how … to build diverse student bodies and to meet their responsibility of opening doors of opportunity for every single American.” He continued, “In case after case, including recently, just as a few years ago in 2016, the Court has affirmed and reaffirmed this view: that colleges could use race not as a determinative factor for admission, but as one of the factors among many in deciding who to admit from a qualified — already qualified — pool of applicants.”

He was even more explicit in tying the court to hypocritical Republicans who opposed student debt relief but took much larger relief under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) program. “For Republicans in Congress, this is not about reducing the deficit, it’s not about fairness and forgiving loans, it’s only about forgiving loans they have to pay,” he said. “Today, the Supreme Court sided with them. I believe the court’s decision to strike down my student debt relief program was a mistake, was wrong.”

Biden’s allies cannot accuse the administration of not being prepared. Plainly, the administration harbored no illusions that this reactionary court would rip up precedent and overstep its mandate to nix progressive policies. In fighting for his policies and values, he no doubt gained points with his base.

While many allies remain frustrated that Biden has not yet embraced systemic court reforms, they would do well to take a step back. Biden’s own responses can be enlisted in an effort to convince him and the rest of the country that there’s a problem larger than any one case. If a court consistently rips up precedent to achieve right-wing political ends, aren’t more structural changes required?

Biden already understands this is “not a normal court.” Now, he needs to be convinced that bold reforms are required to restore balance in our constitutional system. With plenty of evidence in hand from the court’s own decisions and the president’s own words, judiciary reformers can get about the business of educating and convincing the American people — including the president — that structural reforms are needed to address a rogue, partisan court.

