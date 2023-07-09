The July 2 editorial calling for needed additional federal revenue, largely from the rich, “Smart taxes have to be part of the debt puzzle,” nearly hit the spot. But recommending elimination of the carried-interest tax break that allows hedge fund moguls to tax income at preferential capital gains rates is aiming a howitzer at a gnat while ignoring the elephant in the room. Simply eliminating the lower rate for capital gains is a bigger, better solution that picks up more than $200 billion in new revenue annually.