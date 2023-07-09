The July 2 editorial calling for needed additional federal revenue, largely from the rich, “Smart taxes have to be part of the debt puzzle,” nearly hit the spot. But recommending elimination of the carried-interest tax break that allows hedge fund moguls to tax income at preferential capital gains rates is aiming a howitzer at a gnat while ignoring the elephant in the room. Simply eliminating the lower rate for capital gains is a bigger, better solution that picks up more than $200 billion in new revenue annually.
Jim Jaffe, Washington
The July 2 editorial “Smart taxes have to be part of the debt puzzle” noted that “a carbon tax would be economically efficient and fair, asking those responsible for emissions to bear some of the social costs of pollution.” As committed as I am to implementing upgrades to my home with the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, the bureaucracy is burdensome — and that’s before states get their (delayed) programs enacted.
Having had a home energy assessment, I have gamed out scenarios for upgrades based on whether I will qualify for rebates, but how much, when and for how long are unknown. How much more efficient and, yes, fair to send a climate dividend monthly to all households (and have the polluters pay).
Meredith Haines, Vienna