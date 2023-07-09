Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rather than following this successful road map, however, Georgia’s Pathways to Coverage program goes in the opposite direction.

The program makes Medicaid coverage for many participants contingent on adhering to onerous — and, for some individuals, downright impossible — work requirements. This is deeply flawed: Extensive evidence shows that such an approach makes it harder for people to secure employment and stay healthy.

A new report finds Georgia’s program won’t reach most people who would be covered if it simply expanded Medicaid under the ACA. Adding insult to injury, the state will forgo more than $1 billion in federal assistance.

We’ve seen this approach fail before. Of the 18,000 Arkansas residents who lost Medicaid coverage when the state implemented work requirements a few years ago, at least half had serious problems with medical debt or delayed medical care. Nearly two-thirds were forced to delay medication because of the cost.

Medicaid is built on principles of quality, access and affordability. Programs such as Georgia’s that rest on conditions, strings and punishments should have no place in our health-care system.

Avenel Joseph, Washington

The writer is vice president for policy at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

