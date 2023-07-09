Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maya Shankar’s compelling June 29 Opinion essay, “What a musician turned cognitive scientist wants you to know about life,” offered three inspiring life lessons that transcend generations. Adapted from a Julliard School commencement address, the messages were distilled from the author’s journey from a 6-year-old longing to play the violin, to a 9-year-old violin prodigy, to a cognitive scientist because of a hand injury and then a White House policy adviser. Her reflections speak to youths, parents, career professionals and those seeking to “refire” their life rather than retire.

Ms. Shankar’s mother was a role model for the first life lesson, “imaginative courage,” asking the empowering question “What’s the worst that can happen?” Her bold initiative carved a path that led to Ms. Shankar’s admittance to Julliard and later her inspiration to create an innovative public policy position in the Obama administration.

Second, why we do something is more important than what we do. Anchoring our identities can help us stay grounded and become more resilient in the face of change.

Ms. Shankar encouraged us to cultivate awe in our lives. She recognized how awe-inspiring experiences, whether of music, nature or a scientific discovery, can connect us to better versions of ourselves and enhance our sense of connection to the world beyond our individual existence.

Ms. Shankar’s lessons are invaluable. They teach us to live courageously, to be driven by our passions rather than our roles and to maintain a sense of wonder about the world, helping us to lead more fulfilling and resilient lives.

Diana Berardocco, Alexandria

