Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Our city and others have shifted to a public health model to reduce violence and homicides. Over time, about five to 10 years, this approach can be successful. The other dominant approach to this problem is through community interventions. This approach works to a very small degree. But neither of these approaches will do much for the victims of violence in the immediate future. It is time for our city to take action to curtail the gun violence that is rampant throughout our streets.

Saving lives in three, four or 10 years does nothing for those who get shot tomorrow.

We need tools that will provide immediate relief. Those tools can include increased pretrial detention, zero tolerance for illegal firearm possession and a sufficient quantity and quality of prosecutors and investigators to avoid a “revolving door” justice system. Adding police officers and security cameras will work only if the other parts of the criminal justice system perform well. It does no good for the police to arrest someone if the charges are then quickly dismissed by the U.S. attorney or if the suspect is released by a magistrate on personal recognizance.

Advertisement

The number of people committing acts of violence in our city is finite. It is time for these individuals to suffer the consequences of their actions.

The D.C. Council, the Office of the Attorney General for D.C. and the District’s U.S. attorney’s office have an opportunity to save lives. Or they can make excuses and pander to a vocal element of our community.

Barney R. Shapiro, Washington

The writer, an advisory neighborhood commissioner, is a former staff director for the D.C. Council’s Public Safety Committee, former executive officer of the D.C. Parole Board and former member of the Homicide Elimination Task Force.

Gift this article Gift Article