NATO summits usually start with drama and often end with a happy family photo. In the run-up to Tuesday’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, all eyes are on how the alliance handles Ukraine’s desire for membership. But Sweden’s NATO membership bid is also up in the air, held up by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

For Erdogan, the bazaar is now open, and he knows he has the leverage to extract maximal concessions from the West.

The good news is that a breakthrough is possible. Erdogan is driving a hard bargain, but behind the scenes, President Biden and his team have been very active in trying to get to “yes.” The Biden administration’s efforts make a lot of sense. The cutthroat geopolitical competition against China and Russia does not give Washington the luxury to maintain its policy of social distancing toward Erdogan, despite his awful record on democracy.

Over the weekend, Erdogan pushed aside NATO’s boilerplate language on alliance solidarity and forced the West to address his demands. He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and declared that Ukraine was fit to be a member of NATO, only to also remark that Sweden was not yet ready to join the alliance — that it needed to do more on “terrorism” (a reference to Sweden allowing supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, to hold protests in Stockholm). He then urged Europe to send a “clear and strong message” to Turkey in Vilnius about its bid to join the European Union — even though he knows Turkey’s membership in the E.U. is a pipe dream. On Monday, he seemed to double down on this demand.

But behind the bluster, Erdogan’s transactional ask is clear: He needs the United States to sell him F-16s. Erdogan made a big strategic blunder in 2017 by purchasing S-400 missile systems from Russia and was slapped with U.S. sanctions. Now Ankara desperately needs to modernize its air force fleet and has made a formal request to buy new F-16s and upgrade 80 of the existing ones.

The Biden administration is in favor of the sale, but Congress thinks otherwise. For lawmakers, Turkey is an “unfaithful ally,” and congressional leaders have expressed reservations about Turkey’s democratic backsliding and its threatening tone toward its neighbors, including Greece. According to my sources, the Biden administration made some headway over the weekend in convincing congressional leaders — in particular, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) — that it is better to keep Turkey inside the NATO tent by going ahead with the sale. On Sunday, Erdogan pointedly thanked Biden for his efforts in trying to secure the F-16s, tipping his hand in negotiations.

Erdogan also signaled that he can be a critical partner for Europe by letting Zelensky repatriate several Ukrainian military commanders who were being held in Istanbul as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Russia. That move has angered the Kremlin. Erdogan knows that in his endless geopolitical balancing, he has dangerously alienated Europe, which is Turkey’s largest export market. His dalliances with Russian President Vladimir Putin misjudged how unified NATO countries are in supporting Ukraine — and how threatened Europe feels by Russian aggression. At the end of the day, Erdogan is a pragmatist. With an unstable Russia on his doorstep and a troubled economy at home, he knows Turkey needs better relations with the West.

But the window of opportunity for better relations with NATO and the West is not open forever. Erdogan’s brinkmanship is risky. If he lets Sweden in during the Vilnius summit, he will be celebrated as a statesman and can use the moment as an opening for a broader reset with the West. If the issue drags on beyond Vilnius, however, Turkey will become more of an outcast and Erdogan’s bargaining position will diminish.

For their part, Turkey’s allies need to grin and bear it. A deal in Vilnius will not herald a new honeymoon phase in the relationship. But it would open the possibility of better alignment with Turkey on Ukraine and in pushing back against Russia in Syria and the Black Sea.

Biden and Erdogan are set to meet face to face in Vilnius to try to hammer out a compromise. A deal won’t come cheap, and it won’t come easy. But it is worth doing to keep NATO together, Turkey inside the tent and Russia at bay.

