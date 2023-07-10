Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden has plenty to crow about in his reelection campaign: 13 million jobs, a massive investment in infrastructure and green energy, a strengthened and expanded NATO, and the first real cost-control on prescription drugs, to name a few. But he can also hold out a vision for his second term that builds on his economic successes and secures our democracy.

If Biden wins big, certainly, the sky’s the limit — D.C. statehood, expanding the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court, child-care subsidies and mandatory paid sick leave. But he’ll need a House majority and a Senate majority sufficiently large and bold to punch through the filibuster. Given the difficult Senate map in 2024 (including races in Montana, Ohio and Wisconsin), a large Senate majority is likely unrealistic. However, even without substantial majorities, there is much that still can be achieved, just as Biden did in his first two years with a Democratic House majority and a 50-50 Senate.

For starters, a targeted democracy reform bill might be attainable in a second term. Passage of the Electoral Count Reform Act demonstrated bipartisan appetite for shoring up our electoral process. Beyond that, Biden could select less-controversial items from a compromise voting reform bill spearheaded by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), such as enhanced protection for election workers, uniform audit standards (with a paper ballot backup requirement), mandatory reporting of campaigns’ foreign contacts, standardized voter identification rules (e.g., allowing student identification), and timely counting and processing of provisional and early balloting.

Sure, if the Senate majority is big enough and members are willing to carve exceptions to the filibuster, a broader agenda — uniform early voting, same-day registration — might be possible. However, the perfect should not be the enemy of the good if Biden wins with less-than-commanding majorities in each chamber.

Beyond voting reform, a democracy cannot engender confidence and trust if citizens believe politicians are corrupt and self-dealing. Given recent scandals, a Supreme Court ethics bill (if not passed by the end of Biden’s first term) and a prohibition on lawmakers’ individual stock ownership should be no-brainers. The executive branch cannot be immune. Biden should make a push for enhanced enforcement and penalties for Hatch Act violations, enforcement mechanisms to bar foreign emoluments,and mandatory tax return disclosure for the president and vice president.

Next, the administration can add to Bidenomics that aims to build the economy “from the bottom up and middle out,” as the president likes to say. A key part of that, as Biden explained in his address in Chicago, is empowering workers. (“We’ve increased Pell Grants and made landmark investments in historic Black universities,” he said. “We’ve invested more in registered apprenticeships and … career technology education programs than any previous administration in American history.”) Biden could expand his economic agenda with a proposal to reimburse students fully for certification programs that take two years or less. That would cover certification for everything from solar panel installers to radiology techs to paramedics.

Instead of paying for community college (a proposal Biden once championed but that didn’t get anywhere), such a plan would offer practical, focused preparation for actual jobs. Millions of workers would benefit, relieving much of the pressure to attend and pay for expensive four-year colleges.

Biden could also make headway with tax simplification and tax fairness, which could be accomplished in a reconciliation package (requiring only 51 votes in the Senate). Among the most popular items in the eventually slimmed down Build Back Better were proposals to force corporations and wealthy Americans to pay more. It’s worth taking another swing at raising the corporate tax rate (even a few percentage points), repealing the complicated 20 percent deduction for pass-through corporations instituted in the Trump tax cuts and equalizing the rate for capital gains and regular income for those making more than $1 million a year. This would be both a matter of fairness and a serious attempt at deficit reduction.

Finally, in the best of all worlds, comprehensive immigration reform (which a large majority of Americans support) should be on the agenda. However, barring a Democratic blowout, Biden could pursue a more limited, attainable goal: fixing legal immigration.

As a recent study from David J. Bier at the Cato Institute documented, the convoluted, opaque and restrictive legal immigration system makes it nearly impossible to immigrate legally to the United States, even if one possess desirable skills that could bolster the U.S. economy. “Today, fewer than 1 percent of people who want to move permanently to the United States can do so legally,” Bier writes. “Immigrants cannot simply get an exception to immigrate any more than restaurateurs in the 1920s could simply get an exception to sell alcohol.” Instead of a system that “punishes both the prospective immigrants and Americans who would associate, contract, and trade with them,” we need one that does away with the Rube Goldberg-like labyrinth to allow productive workers to enter the country.

Reforming or doing away with the caps on the so-called lottery system, for example, would been an economic boon to the economy:

No social or economic research has demonstrated that the United States has reached the optimal amount of immigration, and a substantial body of evidence indicates that the United States would benefit from a greatly expanded flow of immigration. All nonrefugee immigrants already must demonstrate their ability to support themselves, so a cap only arbitrarily denies legal immigrants who would, by the government’s assessment, contribute to the United States. Economic demand would provide the final say on the number of green cards, not a majority of congressional members decades ago. Even if Congress adopted this reform for only the Western Hemisphere, largely reversing the cap it imposed in the 1960s, it could greatly reduce illegal immigration and provide a pool of workers for U.S. businesses that need them.

As my Post colleague Catherine Rampell pointed out, exploiting the brain drain from China (and Russia, for that matter), would serve the dual purposes of enhancing national security and boosting American innovation, entrepreneurship and productivity.

One option for addressing this highly complex issue would be appointment of a bipartisan commission that could produce a unified proposal, giving Congress an up-or-down vote (similar to the base-closing process). With unemployment below 4 percent, the time is ripe to tackle an irrational, counterproductive system that spawns illegal activity.

In short, Biden’s first-term legislative record was impressive. But voting and ethics reform, free noncollege certification, tax reform and legal immigration reform could make historic progress in securing democracy and enhancing prosperity — perhaps even without huge Democratic majorities in Congress.

