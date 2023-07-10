Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

No, Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t murdered in federal prison in 2019 despite the many conspiracy theories circulating about his death; he killed himself. That was one clear conclusion from the long-awaited investigative report released recently by the the inspector general for the Justice Department. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the report cited gross negligence in the days leading up to his death that enabled Epstein, a financier facing multiple charges of sex trafficking, to take his own life. There is no record that his cell had ever been inspected, and he was able to hoard an “excessive amount” of bedsheets — even after he was previously found with a torn strip of cloth wrapped around his neck. In violation of policy, he was allowed to make an unmonitored and unrecorded phone call. Finally, despite warnings that he was displaying suicidal tendencies and needed a cellmate, Epstein was left alone in his cell, unchecked, for several hours before his suicide — even though the officer in charge had ordered staff to check on him every 30 minutes.

The report calls for a list of reforms — hiring more staff, tightening cell search procedures, fixing security cameras, assigning cellmates to inmates who have been on suicide watch. This list doesn’t go far enough.

It doesn’t address the inhumane conditions of special housing units, where Epstein spent the bulk of his time. Inmates housed in these units are confined to their cells for 23 hours a day and have limited human interaction. Though the term “special housing unit” is commonly used interchangeably with solitary confinement, inmates are often not alone — generally, federal prisoners in them have a cellmate. That’s because of overcrowding; two inmates are squeezed into a cell made for one.

The inspector general reported special housing units enable prison staff to ensure inmates are “secure in their cells and in good health.” But being cooped up in a tiny, bare cell with another person for 23 hours a day is not conducive to good health. Solitary confinement is torture: inmates subjected to this punishment are more likely to suffer from psychosis, depression and suicidal thoughts. Being forced to eat, sleep and defecate in front of another prisoner can intensify these effects, as well as increase the risk of inmate-on-inmate violence. For that, it is not a step up from solitary — for some, double-celled solitary is worse.

Even when prisoners are discovered to be experiencing suicidal ideation, they are not treated much better. Suicide watch is a lesser-acknowledged evil of the prison system. Epstein was placed on suicide watch, but only for one day. Inmates on suicide watch wear rough, tear-resistant smocks and are isolated in harm-proof cells. These cells are even more barren than those in special housing units; they don’t have bedsheets, books, showers, or, oftentimes, toilet paper. The lights remain on at all times.

Unsurprisingly, these restrictive conditions have been found to make inmates more suicidal. Some will conceal their suicidal tendencies to avoid or be removed from this environment. Instead of receiving life-affirming therapy, prisoners struggling with suicidal ideation are treated like radioactive liabilities — locked away while unmitigated misery reflects off the blank walls back at them. Both solitary confinement and the current design of suicide watch deserve no place in a country with a constitutional amendment banning cruel and unusual punishment.

Epstein’s death in prison elicited little sympathy from the public; he had been allowed to sexually abuse teenage girls for decades with impunity because of his immense wealth and connections. But the government has a responsibility to ensure the physical and mental well-being of all inmates, regardless of their offense. Any death in custody is a failure of the prison system.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

