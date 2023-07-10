Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’re about to find out just how crazy and dysfunctional this slim House Republican majority really is. If I were a betting man, I’d take the “over.” The next couple of months could be an epic dumpster fire. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I’ll admit that I was surprised when Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) got the House to approve a deal on the debt ceiling that takes the threat of default off the table until early 2025, eliminating the possibility of election-year brinkmanship on that issue. He and President Biden reached a reasonable compromise — far too reasonable, it turns out, for the anti-government zealots in McCarthy’s fractious ranks.

Members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, outraged at the notion of meeting anyone halfway about anything, are trying to renege on the spending targets set in the debt ceiling deal and instead force much deeper cuts. They don’t have the power to get what they want, since all the other actors (Biden, House Democrats, a bipartisan majority in the Senate) are determined to honor the terms of the agreement. But looney-bin GOP radicals can make McCarthy’s life miserable, and perhaps even oust him as speaker. And there is a good chance that they can force a government shutdown at the end of September.

Pulling such a stunt would be dumb and self-defeating. The historical record is clear: When Republicans force a shutdown, they end up hurting their own party politically and helping the Democrats. But logic and pragmatism no longer appear to be getting through to the outer-planet far-right in the House.

How far into the wilds of extremism have these GOP radicals wandered? Members of the Freedom Caucus have reportedly voted to oust Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from their club. Her perceived sins include having supported McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal and generally being too cozy with the leadership. But the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” Freedom Caucus member Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) told reporters, came late last month when Greene called another Freedom Caucus member, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), a “little bitch” while both were on the House floor.

Greene and Boebert once looked like potential BFFs; you will recall how they previously teamed up to heckle Biden during his State of the Union address. But each seems to want to be recognized as the GOP’s loudest and most telegenic provocateur. Greene was hopping mad because Boebert had filed an unserious, publicity-seeking resolution to impeach Biden — jumping the gun before Greene could file her own unserious, publicity-seeking resolution to impeach Biden.

Other prominent House Republicans are busy performing such vital legislative tasks as investigating Hunter Biden; investigating the Justice Department investigation of Hunter Biden; threatening to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland; threatening to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; threatening to fire FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, who was appointed by Donald Trump; complaining about “woke” capitalism, as if they think Wall Street has somehow repealed the profit motive; and now, in a weekend flurry of official statements and Fox News appearances, vowing to get to the bottom of who left a small bag of cocaine at the White House.

Amid all this nonsense, however, the House Appropriations Committee is working on spending bills for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 with funding levels about $119 billion less than those set in the Biden-McCarthy compromise. This attempt at changing the rules midgame was blessed by McCarthy after Freedom Caucus members staged a tantrum, blocking the House from getting any work done, to protest the debt ceiling deal.

If House Republicans all get together behind these new cuts, there is little that House Democrats can do. But the Senate and the president have other ideas.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is working on spending bills based on the numbers in the debt ceiling compromise. “I fully intend to follow the dictates of what we passed in the Senate and the House and what the president signed,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chair of the committee, told the New York Times. Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), the ranking Republican on the panel, said “from my perspective, we in the Senate just have to proceed.”

Admirably, Congress is actually trying to do its job this time: Write and approve 12 separate spending bills covering different groups of agencies, rather than lump everything together into one mammoth, hopelessly opaque “omnibus” bill. It would be hard to make the end-of-September deadline even if everyone agreed on the top-line numbers. But if House Republicans won’t abide by the agreed-on spending limits, I don’t see how these appropriations bills get passed and signed in time to avoid a shutdown.

I do know one thing: It’s going to be a long, hot summer on Capitol Hill.

