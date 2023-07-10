Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here in the legislative lull of summer, looking back on the smog cloud of anti-LGBTQ+ bills just passed, I picture Republican legislators across the country engaging in some mass hazing ritual — except instead of chugging a bottle of vodka, they vote to deny health care to children. And instead of risking their own lives to join the fraternity of reelectable Republicans, they risk the lives of transgender teens.

Twenty states now have laws banning gender-affirming care for trans children. In the face of such senseless, lockstep cruelty, it would be easy to despair. In fact, given the Supreme Court’s apparent intention to wink at whatever discrimination right-wing Christianity favors, it would be smart to despair.

But I want to hope. So I’d like to spend a little time thinking about the Republicans who voted against trans health-care bans — proof that common sense and compassion can still trump party loyalty.

Mills is no LGBTQ+ hero. He voted for two other noxious bills, one limiting what schools can teach — a so-called don’t say gay bill — and another giving teachers the right to ignore a student’s chosen pronouns. Let’s call that a “don’t say they” bill.

But the health-care bill gave him pause. Mills is a pharmacist and explained his committee vote by saying: “Always in my heart of hearts have I believed that a decision should be made by a patient and a physician. I believe in the physicians in Louisiana. I believe in the scope of practice. I believe in the standard of care.”

When he voted against the bill a second time, he referred to the fact that it would end ongoing care for the few dozen children receiving it. “What’s really troubling about this bill is basically it says that if you’re presently stabilized on this treatment that you have to be weaned off,” he said. “Have you ever seen legislation where we’ve taken people off medication that’s FDA approved?”

In Utah, Republican state Sen. Daniel W. Thatcher is a more consistent vote against anti-trans bills, ever since his work on hate-crime legislation and suicide prevention led him to do two things that should be routine but aren’t: (1) consider the data, and (2) meet actual people affected by anti-trans legislation.

Thatcher voted against a bill banning trans students from playing girls’ sports last year, but the bill passed easily through the state’s lopsided legislature. But then another Republican, Gov. Spencer J. Cox, vetoed it, writing: “Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few. I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live.”

That moment of grace was followed quickly by a veto override. This year, the Utah legislature introduced a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth, and when Thatcher rose to speak against the health-care ban, he felt, as he said in a radio interview, like “the only conservative on that floor.”

In Thatcher’s view, prohibiting gender-affirming health care, against medical data and for purely political reasons, is anti-conservative — and anti-Christian. “I have had people who claim to be Christian reach out to me and tell me that I can’t be a Christian unless I hate certain people,” he said on the New York Times’s “First Person” podcast. “Well, I don’t know who your Christ is, but he kind of sucks.”

“There’s not a single person who’s going to die if we don’t pass this bill,” he told KSL NewsRadio, “but there are people who are going to die if we do.”

They did pass the bill. Cox then signed it into law, apparently no longer so determined that transgender children should live.

Wait — we’re looking for hope.

Okay, in Ohio, state Rep. Jamie Callender said that it’s because he’s a Republican that he voted against two recent bills that target transgender children. One bill limits health care for transgender children and bans trans athletes from girls’ sports, and the other forces teachers to notify parents if their children identify as the “wrong” gender.

“I am a Republican because I believe in empowering individuals and I believe in limiting government,” Callender said, according to the Statehouse News Bureau. “And both of these bills appear to me to do the opposite and put more restrictions on individuals and take away rights.”

The Ohio Senate will take up these bills after the summer break. In Louisiana, where the Democratic governor rejected all three anti-trans bills, the legislature might reconvene to override his vetoes. Before they do, before Republicans line up once again to pledge allegiance to their party by picking on a small, vulnerable minority, I ask them to consider voting “no.”

Call it deferring to medical authority or upholding the principles of conservatism or Christ. Call it limiting government or being a true Republican.

“I’d rather do the right thing and lose an election than do the wrong thing just to get reelected,” Callender said.

Yes, that’s it: Call it doing the right thing.

