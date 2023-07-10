2 Employment

On the other hand, the evidence on summer jobs’ impact on later employment is mixed. The programs temporarily boost incomes for youths who might not otherwise find jobs over the summer. For the most part, though, they have limited to no impact on future earnings. In New York, participation actually lowered earnings slightly for three years after the program before equalizing. This effect was pronounced among youths who worked in day cares and summer camps.

That could be due to the nature of the jobs: If young adults look for work similar to what they have already done, they could be drawn to careers with lower wages and mobility. Day cares and camps, which are vital resources for working parents during the summer, rely on young workers. These types of jobs are most beneficial to younger teenagers, who are seeking employment primarily during the summer.

For high-schoolers and young adults, however, jobs that could lead to careers — apprenticeships, work in trades and office jobs — can be more advantageous. Assigning jobs by age group, with a focus on more long-term or private-sector prospects for older cohorts, could move the needle significantly. Yet finding placements in the private sector — which are often unsubsidized — can be a year-round, resource-intensive endeavor, particularly for matching candidates with opportunities. Not all jurisdictions have the capacity to make this possible.

