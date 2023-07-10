Those are worthy — and urgent — goals. With juvenile crime rates surging and teen mental health a critical concern, policymakers hope these schemes can help set America’s youth on a better path. But achieving so much is a tall order for any policy, and summer youth employment programs are often hampered by unclear priorities and inconsistent financing.
Now, many local governments, bolstered by funding from the American Rescue Plan, are making new investments in summer jobs programs. If those resources are spent effectively, cities and counties could revitalize summers to provide young people — particularly from low-income and marginalized backgrounds — with lasting gains.
Crime and violence prevention
As summer jobs initiatives have risen to prominence nationally, there is a growing body of research evaluating their impacts. Many of the studies have been run by researchers affiliated with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab, with one consistent takeaway: These programs can help prevent participants from being pulled into the criminal justice system, particularly for violent crimes.
In New York City — which uses a lottery system, allowing for a randomized evaluation — participation was linked to a lower likelihood of incarceration and mortality, especially related to homicide. Programs in Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia were also linked to decreases in arrests or violent crime arraignments.
Because these effects continue months after the programs end, it is clear the programs are not simply distracting youths from risky behavior. By providing mentorship, structure and new networks, they seem to be imparting social skills — particularly in conflict resolution and managing emotions — that discourage violent responses.
That suggests that, to have the most impact on juvenile crime, programs should be targeted. Policymakers could, for example, prioritize young people who have been involved in the juvenile justice system or show behaviors linked to it, such as extended school absences. They could also bolster access in low-income communities by offering information sessions, support with applications and subsidized commutes. But including more at-risk teens and young adults would require adequate structure, support and staffing — something that not all jurisdictions are equipped to provide. On violence prevention, more dedicated funding would go a long way.
Employment
On the other hand, the evidence on summer jobs’ impact on later employment is mixed. The programs temporarily boost incomes for youths who might not otherwise find jobs over the summer. For the most part, though, they have limited to no impact on future earnings. In New York, participation actually lowered earnings slightly for three years after the program before equalizing. This effect was pronounced among youths who worked in day cares and summer camps.
That could be due to the nature of the jobs: If young adults look for work similar to what they have already done, they could be drawn to careers with lower wages and mobility. Day cares and camps, which are vital resources for working parents during the summer, rely on young workers. These types of jobs are most beneficial to younger teenagers, who are seeking employment primarily during the summer.
For high-schoolers and young adults, however, jobs that could lead to careers — apprenticeships, work in trades and office jobs — can be more advantageous. Assigning jobs by age group, with a focus on more long-term or private-sector prospects for older cohorts, could move the needle significantly. Yet finding placements in the private sector — which are often unsubsidized — can be a year-round, resource-intensive endeavor, particularly for matching candidates with opportunities. Not all jurisdictions have the capacity to make this possible.
Initiatives that offer career resources, both during and after the program, can likewise be valuable. Some programs help teens learn about interview and office skills or — like D.C.’s Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program — financial literacy, giving a taste of what they will experience in the future. Recent research by economists Sara B. Heller and Judd B. Kessler suggests that letters of recommendation can also be a powerful signal for high-productivity candidates, matching them with the right jobs for their skill sets.
Education
As with employment, the effects of summer jobs programs on education are complex. While some programs have been linked to improvements in attendance and test-taking, most appear to have little impact on high school or college outcomes.
One exception is Boston’s summer program. In a paper this year, Alicia Sasser Modestino and Richard Paulsen found that selection in the program was linked to increases in high school graduation rates, likely driven by improved work habits and aspirations to attend college. Moreover, participation in the private-sector arm of the program was associated with higher levels of college enrollment, particularly for four-year colleges.
For educational goals, as with employment, roles that involve skill-building can be useful for high-performing youths. But expanding these placements would take targeted investing in staffing and networks, requiring a trade-off from other parts of the program.
Summer jobs programs can be costly behemoths to operate, but, if done right, they can be much more than well-meaning but marginally effective extravagances. Policymakers seeking to establish or expand these initiatives need to set clear priorities and then allocate funding with those goals in mind. Instead of having programs operate in silos, they also should coordinate them with other behavioral, educational and workforce development plans.
And while there is no one-size-fits-all approach that can work nationally, jurisdictions should learn from each other. Sharing best practices about expanding access, matching participants to the optimal summer experience and providing follow-up resources can help all governments streamline their initiatives and deploy their resources better. The onus doesn’t fall only on local governments; the federal government can also play a role by offering grants or incentives to jurisdictions that evaluate, innovate and share knowledge.
Youth employment initiatives have the potential to change lives for the better. It’s up to cities to seize the opportunity.
