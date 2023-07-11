Humor columnist Alexandra Petri is online every Tuesday for a reader Q&A where she’ll offer a lighter take on the news of the day. There will be no July 4 Q&A. Submit your question or comment for her July 11 Q&A below. The live discussion will start on this page at 11 a.m. Eastern.
Waiting for the Q&A to go live? Read Alexandra Petri’s columns and past live chats, or sign up to receive her latest columns in your inbox.
Follow Alexandra Petri on Twitter here.
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With Erik Wemple: Can we stop with the Trump coverage?
- With David Ignatius: How is Ukraine’s counteroffensive going?
- With Alexandra Petri: Why are bananas at the front of the supermarket?
- With Eugene Robinson: What happened to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Where is Trump’s support coming from?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: What is Newsom doing?
- With Max Boot: What do the Ukrainian people think?
Submit a question:
- Erik Wemple (Mondays once a month at 12 p.m. ET)
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.