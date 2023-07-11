The July 7 Friday Opinion essay by Robert Kotchenreuther, Naod Ejigu and Mark Rosenman, “D.C.'s broken promises to small businesses,” was spot on. My wife and I used to patronize many of the establishments named, but as octogenarians with diminished mobility, we are no longer able to because of the elimination of dozens of parking spaces in Cleveland Park. A round trip via Uber adds $25 to the price of a meal, so we stopped going to the restaurants.