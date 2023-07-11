Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American liberals have generally been more stalwart in support of Ukraine than American conservatives. (In a recent Pew Research Center poll, 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said the United States is sending too much aid to Ukraine compared with only 14 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners.) Yet now progressives are balking at the Biden administration’s decision last week to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions. Liberal hesitancy is understandable but misguided — and inimical to the goal of protecting human rights in Ukraine.

Known in Pentagon argot as dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs, pronounced dee-pick-ems), cluster munitions are shells, rockets, missiles and bombs that spew out sub-munitions to penetrate armor and kill soldiers. The most likely DPICMs that the United States will provide are M864 and M483A1 shells for 155mm howitzers, which contain 72 and 88 sub-munitions, respectively. The United States could also provide DPICMs for multiple-launch rocket systems and other weapons it has previously given to Ukraine. By one estimate, the United States has nearly 3 million DPICM rounds in its inventory.

Cluster munitions could boost the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive. Jack Watling and Justin Bronk of the Royal United Services Institute in Britain argue that DPICMs “greatly multiply the efficiency of artillery fire against entrenched troops” because each round saturates a much larger area than a unitary artillery shell can. During the Vietnam War, they write, killing an enemy soldier required 13.6 conventional U.S. artillery rounds but only 1.7 DPICM shells.

Even more important is that the use of cluster munitions will relieve the pressure on Ukraine’s limited stocks of unitary artillery shells, allowing the West time to ramp up ammunition production and helping negate Russia’s advantage in artillery ammunition. “This is vital,” Watling and Bronk note, “given Russia’s current strategy of attempting to dig in and prolong the conflict.”

So why are so many liberals who oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine also opposed to the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine? Many express concerns about the potential of unexploded DPICMs to kill civilians long after the conflict has ended. The United States fired tens of millions of cluster munitions during the Vietnam War. In Laos alone, at least 25,000 people have been killed or injured by unexploded ordnance since the U.S. bombing ended.

Such concerns led more than 100 nations — but not the United States, Russia or Ukraine — to join the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions abolishing the use of these weapons. Many progressives are now protesting that, by providing cluster munitions to Ukraine, President Biden is ceding the high moral ground to Moscow. They note that Russian forces were widely condemned for using cluster munitions in the first few months after their February 2022 invasion.

“Supplying Kyiv with cluster munitions would come at an unsupportable moral and political price,” former senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and current Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) wrote in The Post. In a similar vein, 19 House progressives issued a statement warning that “the White House’s announcement runs counter to Congress’s restrictions on the transfer of these weapons and severely undermines our moral leadership.”

Technically, the progressives have a point about Biden using his executive authority to circumvent congressional restrictions against the use of cluster munitions with a failure rate higher than 1 percent. The Pentagon claims that the DPICMs it plans to send to Ukraine have a failure rate of 2.35 percent or less, meaning that only 2.35 percent or less don’t explode when initially fired. That’s much lower than the version used by the Russians (whose “dud” rate is as high as 40 percent) but still above the congressional threshold. Moreover, some studies suggest the real failure rate of U.S. DPICMs might be 14 percent or higher.

That is a cause for concern, but let’s get real: Ukraine’s democratically elected leaders, whose relatives, friends and neighbors are in the line of fire, are more mindful of minimizing Ukrainian casualties than are self-appointed humanitarians in the West watching the war on television. If President Volodymyr Zelensky and his generals have concluded that they need cluster munitions — and they have — it’s because they have balanced the risks of civilian casualties from unexploded ordnance against the risk of not being able to expel the Russian invaders, and they have decided that the latter is a greater concern than the former.

We need to respect their decision. Cluster munitions remain a lawful instrument of warfare for countries that haven’t signed the 2008 convention, and Kyiv has shown itself a responsible steward of all the Western weaponry it has received. Zelensky and his generals are, in fact, so worried about needless loss of life that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is progressing too slowly for the liking of some observers in the West. Unlike the Putin regime, the Zelensky government is not willing to butcher its own men in human-wave attacks. Using cluster munitions has the potential to save the lives of many Ukrainian soldiers.

Kyiv has also shown itself far more mindful of averting civilian casualties than the Kremlin has. Russia has used cluster munitions against Ukrainian cities. Ukraine is planning to use cluster munitions against Russian troops who are unlawfully on its soil. That is a massive moral difference that’s worth pointing out to those who suggest a moral equivalency between Ukrainian and Russian use of cluster munitions.

Russia invaded Ukraine without provocation, and its forces are committing terrible atrocities. The overriding human rights imperative is to liberate all of Ukrainian territory as quickly as possible and end the war. The only way to do that is to send Ukraine all of the weapons it needs — and that includes not only cluster munitions but also F-16s, the longer-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), Gray Eagle drones and other systems that the Biden administration has so far hesitated to provide largely out of misguided fear of the Russian reaction.

Denying Ukraine all the lawful weapons it needs is misguided. Peace in Ukraine will not come through the work of Western human rights campaigners, important as it is, but through hard fighting by the Ukrainian armed forces. The Ukrainians are in the right, and they deserve all the help we can give them — and that includes cluster munitions.

