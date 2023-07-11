The article’s recommendation to turn off unnecessary lights is indeed a start. But there are two other critical actions anyone can take that will help support fireflies in your neighborhood: Leave the leaves, and stop using commercial pesticide companies to spray your lawns and yards.

Bravo for the illuminating July 6 front-page article “ Summer is here. So, where are all the fireflies ?”

Fireflies need leaf duff to survive. A yard that is raked clean of all its leaves and grass cuttings is a desert for fireflies and other beneficial insects. Rake your leaves into your plant beds or into piles at the edge of the yard and provide fireflies the home they need to raise their young. No leaves, no fireflies.