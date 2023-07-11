Bravo for the illuminating July 6 front-page article “Summer is here. So, where are all the fireflies?”
Fireflies need leaf duff to survive. A yard that is raked clean of all its leaves and grass cuttings is a desert for fireflies and other beneficial insects. Rake your leaves into your plant beds or into piles at the edge of the yard and provide fireflies the home they need to raise their young. No leaves, no fireflies.
A major killer of fireflies is the proliferation of pesticide companies hired to spray neighborhoods and lawns for mosquitoes and ticks. Those chemicals also kill fireflies, butterflies, native bees and beneficial insects that birds and other wildlife require to survive. There’s a lot we all can do keep the fireflies flashing on our summer nights.
Molly Moore, Newburg, Md.
The writer, a Maryland master naturalist, is president of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society.