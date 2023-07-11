The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Bring fireflies back to your yard

July 11, 2023 at 2:48 p.m. EDT
Synchronous fireflies light up a dark forest trail at Grandfather Mountain State Park in Linville, N.C. (Travis Dove for The Washington Post)

Bravo for the illuminating July 6 front-page article “Summer is here. So, where are all the fireflies?”

The article’s recommendation to turn off unnecessary lights is indeed a start. But there are two other critical actions anyone can take that will help support fireflies in your neighborhood: Leave the leaves, and stop using commercial pesticide companies to spray your lawns and yards.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Fireflies need leaf duff to survive. A yard that is raked clean of all its leaves and grass cuttings is a desert for fireflies and other beneficial insects. Rake your leaves into your plant beds or into piles at the edge of the yard and provide fireflies the home they need to raise their young. No leaves, no fireflies.

A major killer of fireflies is the proliferation of pesticide companies hired to spray neighborhoods and lawns for mosquitoes and ticks. Those chemicals also kill fireflies, butterflies, native bees and beneficial insects that birds and other wildlife require to survive. There’s a lot we all can do keep the fireflies flashing on our summer nights.

Molly Moore, Newburg, Md.

The writer, a Maryland master naturalist, is president of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society.

Loading...