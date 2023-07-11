I’m outraged that Japan is moving ahead on dumping more than 1 million tons of radioactive wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi power plant into the Pacific Ocean [“ Treated Fukushima water is safe, U.N. says ,” Digest, July 5]. Even more disturbing is the International Atomic Energy Agency’s approval of this diabolical plot, which will contaminate the Pacific with radioactive tritium.

Japan and TEPCO (Tokyo Electric Power Co.) said they have no choice but to contaminate the Pacific with the radioactive water. Seawater that has been used to cool the reactors (which melted down after the horrific earthquake and tsunami in 2011) has been stored in more than 1,000 holding tanks, but TEPCO says it is running out of room.

Why should the world pay for the incompetence and negligence of TEPCO and suffer the consequences of radioactive contamination? TEPCO knew the area where the plant was built in 1971 was subject to earthquakes and tsunamis of tremendous force. Computer modeling as late as 2008 showed that TEPCO had seriously underestimated the threat of a thousand-year tsunami flooding the plant. As a result of this inevitable disaster, residents of the Fukushima prefecture were killed and subjected to radioactive contamination from the damaged facility. The government’s solution? It raised the allowable exposure from 1 mSv annually to 20 mSv (average accumulated background dose). Now, it wants to expose the rest of us, too.