Shanita Hubbard is the author of “Ride-Or-Die: A Feminist Manifesto For The Well-Being Of Black Women.” “I need a ryde or die b---- …” So goes the famous 2000 single by the rap trio the LOX, “celebrating” a certain type of Black woman. The kind who’ll use a stolen credit card to take her man shopping. Who’ll get high while looking hot, carry guns, run drugs, be game to the death — all for her man, at the expense of her own life.

Hyperbole? Sure. But as hip-hop, the musical genre I love, marks its 50th anniversary, I find myself chafing more strongly than ever at this caricature, one that has not only become a dominant theme in hip-hop music but also infiltrated the Black community in often harmful ways.

Let me be clear: I adore hip-hop. In the mid-1990s, the Grammy-winning song “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By” featuring Method Man and Mary J. Blige, dropped a line that had my teenage self rapping along to what I believed was the height of romance: “Queen with a crown that be down for whatever / There are few things that’s forever.”

But loving something deeply requires examining it fully and choosing awareness over willful blindness. Now, as an adult, as much as I love Blige and that song, the line elicits a record scratch in my head. “Down for whatever”? What might that “whatever” be?

The ride-or-die woman is just the latest iteration of the mythical Black “superwoman,” who later evolved into the “strong Black woman.” In narratives about these heroines, Black women use the resources at their disposal to prevail within systems designed for them to fail. Resilience becomes an essential part of Black women’s “brilliance.” We are expected to persevere.

The problem is, this caricature reinforces a notion that already rings loud in our society — that Black women are expected to give, give, give, to endure objectification and harassment, to put themselves in danger, to play the submissive role. They’re expected to save their men, save the world, but “ride or die” isn’t about honoring Black women’s strength or loyalty. It’s about Black women’s dehumanization and subservience.

As its fans know, hip-hop has the power to magnify traditionally muted voices. But there’s no way around the fact that the music has done this mostly for Black men, at Black women’s expense.

First, it creates false assumptions about Black women’s strength and allows people to turn a blind eye to our pain. Even female MCs have propagated this warped dynamic — as rapper Lil’ Mo does when she promises, “I’ve been sent to save your day” and “I’ll be your superwoman.” The ride-or-die chick doesn’t only function without reciprocity but appears to gleefully throw herself into her role, and Black women in real life are expected to follow. But who is left to keep us safe? To ensure our basic comforts? To look out for us?

Second, in an attempt to be the queen who wears the crown, far too many Black women suffer at the hands of lovers who promise a throne but give them hell. In romantic relationships, this allows for an unhealthy tolerance of intimate-partner abuse. (According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 45 percent of Black women report having experienced intimate-partner violence.)

Third, police violence against Black people and society’s toxic expectations of Black women intersect in ways that yield further harm. As a 2020 Post investigation found, the police fatally shoot Black women at rates higher than women of other races; some are victimized directly, and others are caught in the crossfire as officers pursue someone else.

Take the case of the rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who in 2020 was shot after an argument by Tory Lanez, another rapper, who has since been convicted of three felonies, including assault with a semiautomatic handgun. On Instagram, she described her ambivalence about involving the police — even though she’d been shot — revealing precisely how vulnerable she was.

“The police come, I’m scared. … You think I’m about to tell the police that we … Black people got a gun in the car?” she said. “You want me to tell them we got in a gun in a car so they can shoot all of us up?”

Stallion understood that even her privilege as a high-profile artist wouldn’t guarantee her protection. Yet in the aftermath of the assault, the ride-or-die mentality overpowered the narrative again.

Stallion was villainized by some Black people, especially men. Some asserted she should have protected her abuser because he was Black. In a song, superstar Drake made what listeners interpreted as a thinly veiled criticism of her (she “lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion”), and other artists, including Cam’ron and 50 Cent, flat-out made her a punchline.

The only thing that eclipsed the ridicule was the relative silence from supporters. Far too few artists publicly defended Stallion. This included women.

On “Ryde or Die, B----,” Eve raps along on the hook; it didn’t dawn on me when I first heard the lyric to wonder why such a huge star could sign on to such a demoralizing song. Years later, I began to recognize her participation as symbolic. When Black women internalize toxic imagery, we rap along to our own real-life abuse. When we’re silent about the damage done, we become complicit.

Still, the burden to correct a problem we didn’t create shouldn’t fall on Black women. The responsibility belongs to hip-hop.

We can’t call hip-hop inclusive when it’s acceptable for the music to devalue half the Black population. What a huge lost opportunity this is, when too many women are silenced by the music and the allies who should naturally be lifting them up.

I believe in hip-hop’s ability to evolve. But all who love it — artists, producers and fans — need to be having more nuanced conversations about the ways hip-hop amplifies a narrative that uniquely harms Black women, and about how we’re going to fix it.