The federal debt is on course to rise from 98 percent of gross domestic product at present to 115 percent by 2033, according to estimates by the Congressional Budget Office. This represents a slight improvement over its trajectory before the bipartisan debt limit deal President Biden signed June 2, but a risky level all the same. It’s nine percentage points above the previous record of 106 percent just after World War II. Debt levels this high force government to divert vast resources from potentially productivity-enhancing public investments to interest payments and, over time, could slow economic growth and increase the chances of a fiscal crisis, as the Congressional Budget Office warned in its latest long-term forecast for the budget and economy published June 28.

The United States faces this predicament because of two principal factors. One is Congress’s chronic failure to match outlays to revenue by spending cuts, tax increases or some of both. The other is the inherent difficulty of the challenge, given an aging population’s demands for health care and other services, combined with this country’s global security responsibilities; even with a more determined Congress, it would be hard to identify $8 trillion in savings, which is how much it would take just to keep debt at its current share of GDP over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

We’ve confirmed that for ourselves over the past four months, during which we have researched, debated and presented a series of proposals for reining in deficits and debt. The conversations around our table were intense at times, reflecting what were often differing but deeply-held value judgments. Then, after publication of each installment, readers registered reactions that were usually thoughtful, occasionally praiseful, frequently critical and — at times — vitriolic.

For the most part, the concerns raised were valid, especially about the need to protect the most vulnerable from undue hardship, to honor long-standing commitments to older Americans and veterans, and to avoid growth-stifling austerity. And, yet, conducting the exercise confirmed both its necessity and our suspicion that needed sacrifices can be accomplished equitably and (in many cases) without great disruption. Often, we found, the federal government can perform its functions as well as it does currently at lower cost — or better.

This was true, for example, in our suggestions for refocused spending on weapons systems in all branches of the armed services and for a more economical Medicare reimbursement rate for outpatient services. On Social Security, which currently accounts for 21 percent of all federal spending, we showed that major savings can be achieved while actually boosting benefits for the oldest and poorest seniors.

On the revenue side, we developed a plan that would raise needed funds mainly from those most able to pay more: by increasing the corporate rate from 21 percent to 25 percent — still competitive by international standards — taxing a greater share of inherited wealth and curbing such inefficient tax breaks as the deductions for carried interest or state and local taxes paid. However, it is neither feasible nor just to insulate the upper-middle class, a point reflected in our suggestion for raising the share of income to Social Security payroll taxes from its current level of $160,200 per year.

To be sure, previous forecasts of a debt crisis have, fortunately, not materialized, even as debt has spiraled upward; the bond markets’ appetite for U.S. Treasurys remained robust longer than many had anticipated. Even if the risks to economic stability were nonexistent, however, greater fiscal restraint would still make sense. The country needs to free room in the budget — fiscal space — for unanticipated new needs, such as another pandemic or a war, and to help protect against possible demographic changes, which could upend existing budget forecasts. Declining fertility rates over the past 15 years have left the U.S. total fertility rate at just under 1.7, well below the long-term rate — 2.0 — that the Social Security actuary assumes.

To govern is to choose. As matters stand, the government is borrowing trillions to pay for policy choices that were locked into law years or decades ago. An egregious case is the subject of the fifth installment in this series — farm subsidies — which have been around in one form or another since the New Deal. A veteran budget analyst, former Treasury Department official C. Eugene Steuerle, calls this expensive entrenchment of past priorities “dead men ruling.” In that sense, the purpose of fiscal discipline is not just to make modern government solvent, but to make it possible.