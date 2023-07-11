The recent move by Judge Terry A. Doughty to limit the federal government’s contact with technical and social media firms is a diminishment of and a threat to free speech.

Restricting the federal government’s ability to discuss the consequences of demonstrated and proven falsehoods with firms that disseminate public information is a recipe for disaster. Ignorance of facts is not a virtue; it can have grave and deadly consequences when those facts are ignored. Promoting free and responsible speech requires more than the expression of political viewpoints and opinions. Facts are the trump card.