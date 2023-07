A recent Rick Reilly column stirred strong reader interest in the story of a New Jersey car dealership consultant who paid $290,000 in 1990 for an unlimited, lifetime pass on United Airlines. So far, Tom Stuker has logged 23 million miles in the air, piling up highly redeemable frequent flier miles along the way. Reilly’s column offered some of Stuker’s travel tips, but readers wanted more. Here are a few of our favorite reader queries, with Stuker’s replies.