A word to the web: Quit wondering whether Meta’s new microblogging app Threads is the “Twitter killer” we’ve all been waiting for. The only app with a chance of killing Twitter today is Twitter itself. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Threads debuted on Wednesday when Twitter was already suffering from a self-inflicted blow: Owner Elon Musk’s decision to limit the tweets that nonpaying users could see every day to a stingy 600. The debut is only the latest of many would-be rivals, from Mastodon to Bluesky to conservative upstarts Gab and Parler and even Donald Trump’s personal bully pulpit Truth Social.

None of the challengers has managed to land the coup de grâce — and it’s unlikely they ever will. They can’t capture the same sense of conflict; there are too many of them for any to feel like the one essential place to be; and most of all, everyone is still too obsessed with Twitter to give something new a chance.

Understanding why Twitter won’t just die already requires understanding what made it so alive to start with. One answer comes from Musk himself: “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.”

He has a point: Just as Gab and Parler never managed to take off because you can’t troll the libs where there aren’t any libs, now it’s fair to wonder whether the libs kind of liked being trolled. Or at least, the back-and-forth, urged on by algorithms with a bias toward the sensational, was what kept everyone, regardless of political affiliation, posting.

Contending with doxing or death threats or racist slurs obviously was never fun. But dismantling stupidly offensive opinions and watching the “likes” roll in was. The replies to particularly bad (or so-bad-they’re-good) tweets became the trenches of the culture war, and it felt good to fight. Sometimes the fighting was serious; sometimes it was playful; sometimes it was hard to tell.

The trouble for apps like Bluesky is that people are rushing to them from Twitter because they don’t like Musk’s flirtation with the right wing. These refugees generally disagree with the Tesla CEO and agree with each other. Bluesky is a playful and pleasant bubble, but it’s still a bubble.

Threads has different struggles that produce a similar effect. The app has sucked in more than 100 million sign-ups in its first week by building on people’s existing Instagram networks. And Instagram was made more for keeping up with high school pals (and the Kardashians) or tracking down gluten-free baking tips than for off-kilter riffing about where the cocaine in the White House came from.

The result is that we’re treated to observations no more provocative than “raisins don’t belong on any food” — one of the first popular posts Threads served me — or brands and celebrities lamely promoting themselves. “Threads is kinda like Love is Blind cuz everybody is all about the engagement!!!!” says Netflix.

This leads to the second thing dooming the Blueskys, Threads, Mastodons and beyond. The sense of conflict created by Twitter’s ideologically diverse userbase and rage-stoking algorithm also provided a sense of importance: When you were talking on Twitter, you were part of “the discourse,” an ongoing discussion that both was shaped by culture and shaped it.

Even Facebook, the industry’s original juggernaut, always felt a little like a series of smaller networks, sometimes overlapping, rather than one big network on which the whole world was interacting at once. Twitter wasn’t a place to have a public conversation; it was the place to have the public conversation. Was this an illusion? Well, yeah. But it was alluring.

With Twitter now foundering, users are looking for something that makes them feel just as much in the thick of things. They’re not going to find it. The same illusion simply can’t survive unless there’s a feeling that everyone who’s anyone is on a site, and not everyone who’s anyone is going to be on any of the burgeoning sites. If they tried to be on them all at once, their smartphones might run out of storage space.

That introduces the biggest problem of all for these aspiring substitutes. They can’t replicate Twitter. Instead they need to do what Twitter itself did over the years to evolve from a place where Ashton Kutcher commented on his salad to a place where the president of the United States threatened North Korea. They need to grow into their own identities, on their own terms. And right now, they can’t: because too many of us are still Twitter addicts — even when we think we’ve quit.

Twitter was always obsessed with Twitter. This hasn’t changed. The platform is still the coolest club anyone has ever belonged to, so expatriates keep looking longingly back at it: What do we call posts on Bluesky — skeets? As long as Twitter is around, we’re going to be talking about it so much that there will be no “discourse,” no thick of things, anywhere else.

For any of these apps to have a chance to kill Twitter, people must let go of Twitter; for people to let go of Twitter, Twitter truly has to die. This is a paradox with only one resolution: Twitter must be killed by its own hand. The good news is that Elon Musk seems to be well on his way.

