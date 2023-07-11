The July 4 Style article “Mess with Turner Classic Movies and risk Hollywood’s wrath” did a very good job of arguing the case for TCM’s value to the viewing public — amplified by the robust comments in support. But here’s an additional angle I haven’t seen raised. For many families with aging or even “merely senior” members, TCM has become a kind of intergenerational bridge.
This could happen in any home, of course, but my particular experience with this came in visiting my mother in her retirement home and in the hospital. There were many times when conversation might lag a bit between her and me or even with her grandsons (in their teens at the time), and we would turn on TCM. As often as not, this would lead to some very enjoyable discussions as we watched — such as Mom’s take on this actor or that story or where she saw the movie the first time and with whom. Sometimes we just enjoyed the moments of watching together. I specifically recall all of us watching “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” with James Cagney, as we gathered to watch the Independence Day fireworks from her balcony.
I’ve always been grateful to TCM for making those moments possible. I think it would be a shame to deny others the opportunity to connect across the generations around the movies.
Jean S. Sedlacko, Ellicott City