This could happen in any home, of course, but my particular experience with this came in visiting my mother in her retirement home and in the hospital. There were many times when conversation might lag a bit between her and me or even with her grandsons (in their teens at the time), and we would turn on TCM. As often as not, this would lead to some very enjoyable discussions as we watched — such as Mom’s take on this actor or that story or where she saw the movie the first time and with whom. Sometimes we just enjoyed the moments of watching together. I specifically recall all of us watching “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” with James Cagney, as we gathered to watch the Independence Day fireworks from her balcony.