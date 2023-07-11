The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Why these tennis stars should shake hands despite geopolitics

By the
|
July 11, 2023 at 7:37 p.m. EDT
Belarus's Victoria Azarenka gestures after losing her fourth round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. (Hannah Mckay/Reuters)
3 min

Professional tennis players shake hands after their matches — except, in some noteworthy cases, when one participant is Ukrainian and the other either Russian or Belarusian.

Got that? Tennis spectators are having trouble figuring it all out. At the French Open, the crowd booed Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina when she blew off the handshake after losing to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. And at Wimbledon this week, fans booed Belarusian Victoria Azarenka when, after a loss to Ms. Svitolina, she forwent the ritual. What they apparently didn’t understand was that Ms. Azarenka was trying to respect Ms. Svitolina’s wish not to shake hands with her.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

“What should I have done. Stayed and waited?” Ms. Azarenka asked in her remarks to the media.

The no-handshake policy is rooted in war: Ukrainians have taken to withholding handshakes from post-match meetups as a protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine — for which Belarus has provided critical support. The trend has made for a string of awkward moments on the pro tour, as Ms. Svitolina and her compatriots have upended what one commentator called the “emotional crux” of a tennis match.

A year ago at Wimbledon, handshakes weren’t an issue. The tournament barred players from Russia and Belarus on the rationale that “it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players.” The Association of Tennis Professionals called the action “unfair” and said discrimination on the basis of nationality violated its agreement with Wimbledon. By excluding some of the world’s top tennis talents, the move also cheapened the entire competition.

For this year’s championships, Wimbledon reversed the ban, to the dismay of Ms. Svitolina. “Last year it was clear message from Wimbledon,” she told reporters. . “This year it was changed because of different kind of pressure. … I don’t really support the change.” When asked about the crowd’s confused behavior this week, she replied, “Tennis organizations, they have to come out with a statement that there will be no handshake between Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian players. ... Some people don’t really know what is happening, so I think this is the right way to do.”

Skip to end of carousel
  • D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
  • Virginia makes a mistake by pulling out of an election fraud detection group.
  • Vietnam sentences another democracy activist.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
The D.C. Council voted on Tuesday to stop pulling police officers out of schools, a big win for student safety. Parents and principals overwhelmingly support keeping school resource officers around because they help de-escalate violent situations. D.C. joins a growing number of jurisdictions, from Montgomery County, Md., to Denver, in reversing course after withdrawing officers from school grounds following George Floyd’s murder. Read our recent editorial on why D.C. needs SROs.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) just withdrew Virginia from a data-sharing consortium, ERIC, that made the commonwealth’s elections more secure, following Republicans in seven other states in falling prey to disinformation peddled by election deniers. Former GOP governor Robert F. McDonnell made Virginia a founding member of ERIC in 2012, and until recently conservatives touted the group as a tool to combat voter fraud. D.C. and Maryland plan to remain. Read our recent editorial on ERIC.
In Vietnam, a one-party state, democracy activist Tran Van Bang was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison and three years probation for writing 39 Facebook posts. The court claimed he had defamed the state in his writings, according to Radio Free Asia. In the past six years, at least 60 bloggers and activists have been sentenced to between 4 and 15 years in prison under the law, Human Rights Watch found. Read more of the Editorial Board’s coverage on autocracy and Vietnam.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
End of carousel

The Women’s Tennis Association issued a statement Monday explaining the situation to fans and noting that it was a “personal decision” as to whether to shake hands. Meanwhile, Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said her organization had “no intention” to intervene.

Nor should it. The championships’ decision to convert tennis courts into geopolitical proving grounds last year was misguided, punishing individual Russian and Belarusian players who bear no personal responsibility for the Ukraine invasion and who do not compete for a national team in Grand Slam tournaments such as Wimbledon. So, too, is Ms. Svitolina’s “personal decision” to refuse handshakes with those players. If there’s one thing we know about Russia and Belarus, it’s that athletes have little sway over — and hence responsibility for — the belligerent actions of their authoritarian regimes. What’s more, some of these players have either criticized the war or expressed sympathy for its victims.

An enlightened world appreciates the distinction between regimes and their subjects. Shake those hands.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...