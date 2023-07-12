Since the onset of the pandemic, our practice has faced the same challenges as all health-care providers, which have put massive pressure on our workforce. Yet our Denver-area physicians continue to put these challenges aside and care for some of the most critically ill patients 24/7, many of whom require the most advanced anesthesia care.

Unfortunately, the article ignored this reality and omitted vital facts, including data we provided that demonstrates the great work of our clinicians and the superior outcomes we have generated for patients, such as reduced opioid use, shorter length of stays and lower readmission rates. These outcomes don’t just benefit patients; they also save health systems and health insurers millions of dollars. The article instead presented cherry-picked pricing data and other mischaracterizations provided by a few disgruntled physicians who are no longer in our practice and who compete against us.